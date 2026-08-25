New Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons Trailer Unveils First Look at Gameplay & Tasha Character Design

Since it was first revealed at The Game Awards last year, Dungeons & Dragons fans have been eager to learn more about Warlock. The new D&D video game is a big departure from Baldur’s Gate 3. It swaps turn-based, party-driven combat for third-person action-adventure goodness, centered on a single protagonist. Thus far, Invoke Studios has given us only a small bit of insight into the game’s protagonist, Kaatri. They also recently confirmed that her Warlock Patron will be none other than the infamous Tasha. Now, a brand-new gameplay trailer showcased during Gamescom Opening Night Live gives us our first look at Warlock in action. And yes, they finally showed us Tasha’s full character design, too.

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At Gen Con, Invoke Studios and Wizards of the Coast promised fans that we’d finally see Warlock gameplay during Opening Night Live. And the newly revealed gameplay trailer absolutely delivered. After that sneaky teaser last month, Invoke finally gave fans our first look at Tasha the Witch Queen in Warlock. But perhaps more importantly, after that cinematic introduction to one of D&D‘s most iconic spellcasters, we got to see the game in action for the first time. As a Pact of the Blade Warlock, Kaatri is adept with her weapons as well as her spells, making for some dynamic combat I can’t wait to experience firsthand.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons Shows Off Dynamic Spellwork and Combat in First Gameplay Trailer

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast and Invoke Studios

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is an upcoming action-adventure game set in the world of D&D. As the name suggests, it centers on a Warlock character, Kaatri. She’s on a quest to find someone important to her, and this gets her roped in with the notorious Witch Queen, Tasha. No doubt the powerful caster has reasons of her own for taking a Warlock under her wing. We get a first glimpse at the relationship between Warlock and Patron in the latest trailer, which reveals Tasha’s full character design for the first time. After that cinematic opening, though, it’s all about the in-game action. From world traversal to combat, it’s clear that spells and rituals will play a key part in the game, as they should. You can get a first look at Kaatri in action in the Warlock gameplay reveal trailer below:

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Don’t get me wrong, I loved Baldur’s Gate 3. But there’s something extra special about seeing D&D spells in real-time after so much turn-based casting in the last major video game. Kaatri weaves quite a few spells in the gameplay trailer, while also showing off her prowess with a blade. In all, this first glimpse of the third-person action gameplay confirms that Warlock is nothing like Baldur’s Gate 3. But it will certainly still include plenty of classic D&D goodness. Kaatri’s arsenal will include familiar spells from the TTRPG, such as Eldritch Blast, along with some new inventions specific to the world of Warlock. I also have it on good authority that we’ll see a few more familiar faces from D&D lore alongside Tasha herself.

If you couldn’t tell from the dark atmosphere, the game is set in one of D&D‘s Domains of Dread. Specifically, Kaatri and her Imp companion are exploring the realm of Darkon. As you can see from the trailer, Invoke Studios has crafted a dense open world where exploration is central to how the story unfolds. Kaatri has an overarching goal, but the specific path you take to get there is entirely up to you. That includes using a variety of spells to traverse the world, while also running across optional side quests to help power up your abilities.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is expected to release in 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The exact release date is still to be revealed. But now that we’ve got our first look at gameplay, I’m hoping it’s going to be sooner rather than later because I need to try out that melee and magical hybrid combat for myself ASAP.