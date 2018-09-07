Get Ready For the ‘Pokemon’ Alolan Vulpix at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop is about to launch an online exclusive Pokemon Alolan Vulpix bundle that includes a 13-inch Alolan Vulpix plush, an Alolan Vulpix Cape, an Alolan Vulpix Sleeper, an Alolan Vulpix 6-in-1 sound, and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game card!

If you want to add the Alolan Vulpix to your growing Build-A-Bear Workshop Pokemon collection, here’s what you need to know…

The Alolan Vulpix bundle will only be available to order online right here starting on Thursday, September 13th. If you don’t mind missing out on some of the items in the online exclusive, you can save a few bucks by getting the Make-Your-Own Alolan Vulpix plush and Alolan Vulpix Cape separately at all U.S., U.K. and Canada Build-A-Bear Workshop stores starting on the same date. It looks like the bundle will be worth it though – just look at how adorable the sleeper is:

To help you decide, the price breakdown goes like this:

Online Exclusive Pokémon Alolan Vulpix Bundle (includes plush, 6-in-1 Alolan Vulpix Sound, Alolan Vulpix Cape and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card): $60

Make-Your-Own Pokémon Alolan Vulpix plush with Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon TCG card: $28

Alolan Vulpix Cape: $12.50

The Alolan Vulpix joins Pikachu, Eevee, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Meowth and Jigglypuff as the ninth Pokémon offered by Build-A-Bear Workshop and The Pokémon Company International. You can shop the entire Pokemon Build-A-Bear Workshop lineup right here.

On a related note, if you want to try your hand and making your own adorable little Pokemon from scratch, the book Pompom Pokemon by Sachiko Susa is on the way. It contains 32 patterns with photographs and instructions that teach you how to make your own fuzzy little Pokemon figures!

The book is available to order on Amazon right now, and it’s covered by their pre-order guarantee. You won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the September 11th release date.

