Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Showcase Gym Leader Redesigns

Next month, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release on Nintendo Switch, offering a number of differences from the game that originally released on DS. While The Pokemon Company has already highlighted a number of changes players can expect to see from the original, a new trailer released today put a big emphasis on two of the Sinnoh region’s Gym Leaders: Candice and Volkner. The Gym Leaders from the cities of Snowpoint and Sunyshore respectively, Candice and Volkner look similar to their appearances in Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, but with some small updates that reflect the strength of the Switch platform.

The new trailer for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be found in the Tweet embedded below, and Candice and Volkner can be found starting around the 15 second mark.

https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1452984512095342606

Fans of Diamond and Pearl will be happy to see that Candice and Volkner’s designs stick incredibly close to the original game. The character models, particularly those that appear during the battle sequences, are a big improvement, though. Their gyms have similarly been touched up. The floors of Candice’s gym feature gorgeous reflections that would have been impossible on the DS hardware. Volkner’s gym similarly crackles with electricity, in case newcomers weren’t aware which Pokemon type he prefers!

With Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl‘s release date quickly approaching, it remains to be seen whether we’ll get more trailers like this one! It’s possible The Pokemon Company could leave more elements up to the players to discover. While the remake seems like it will stick pretty close to the original game, there are also plenty of new elements, as well. Hopefully, the finished product will be one that long-time fans and newcomers alike can both appreciate.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 19th. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Candice and Volkner’s designs in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Do you think their gyms look better on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!