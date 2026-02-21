Pokemon Collectors Have a Limited Time to Buy Some of the Rarest Cards in Series History

Pokemon’s “gotta catch ’em all” motto doesn’t just apply to the creatures you catch in-game. Over the years, collecting Pokemon cards and merchandise has become a hobby in its own right. And there’s no shortage of new products for players to collect. But with 30 years of history behind it, the Pokemon franchise has some truly rare and unique cards and collectibles for fans to chase. From “grail” cards like Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator to sealed copies of the original games, Pokemon boasts a storied history. And some of that history is up for sale right now.

Goldin, the auction company that facilitated Logan Paul’s record-breaking Pikachu sale, is keeping the Pokemon celebrations rolling. From February 20th to March 8th, it’s hosting a special Pokemon 151 Auction. This limited-time showcase features a variety of rare Pokemon cards, as well as a few other collectibles from Pokemon history. If you’ve been hoping to get a hold of some Pokemon card history or enjoy spectating the final value of these rarities, the Pokemon 151 Auction is worth watching.

Pokemon 151 Auction Gives Fans a Chance to Own Rare Pieces of Pokemon History

The Pokemon 151 Auction is a great opportunity to browse a virtual showcase of some rare graded Pokemon cards. With bidding already underway, some items are clearly in high demand among fans. The full auction features several graded individual Pokémon cards, including a few signed copies. But there’s also sealed merchandise, including unopened Elite Trainer Boxes from 2013-2025, as well as collected sets of related cards like the entire 2000 Pokemon TCG Team Rocket collection.

For longtime Pokemon fans and Pokemon card collectors, this is a fascinating opportunity to check out some seldom-seen cards and collectibles. In addition to a few Pikachu Illustrators, some other relatively rare cards are in the lineup this year. We’ve got quite a few World Championship Trainer Trophy Cards. Only a handful of these are printed each year, so there aren’t too many in existence. In addition to being rare, some of them are also quite cute, with Pikachu proudly showing off its trophy year after year.

Gen 1 history is well on display in the collection, as well. While the absolute most expensive Charizard and Blastoise aren’t on offer this time, you can place a bid on some 1st edition cards from the 1999 Pokemon Base Set. And with some cards slightly below PSA 10, you just might find a deal compared to the pricey PSA 10s that often make headlines.

If you’re curious about the big-ticket items, here’s a snapshot after day one. The current highest bid is for a PSA Near Mint 1998 Illustrator Pikachu. That’s a slightly lower-tier of the very rare card Logan Paul just made history with. Just behind that single card is the bidding for a sealed 1999 Pokemon Base Set of 1st edition cards. As its sealed, there’s no way of knowing whether the rarest cards from the bunch could be inside. But even unopened, the high bid is currently at $160,000. With the auction not ending until March 8th, it’s likely that number will grow quite a bit.

Rounding out the top five for the most coveted items in the Pokemon 151 auction, we have a PSA 10 1st Edition Holo Charizard, a 1999 Japan Promo Secret Super Battle No. 1 Trainer card, and a 1998 Japanese Promo Parent/Child Tournament Prize Kangaskhan. Whether or not you’ve got thousands to spend on Pokemon history, browsing what’s on offer is an interesting trip through the last 30 years of catching ’em all.

