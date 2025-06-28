Ultra Rare Pokemon Card Collection Listed for $9 Million

There are plenty of Pokemon cards on eBay these days, with resellers posting everything from unopened boxes to graded cards. Many of these are high-value cards from recent releases or rare vintage cards. However, a new listing has caught the attention of Pokemon fans recently due to its unusually rare contents. Well-known longtime Pokemon collector David Persin recently posted his entire collection of Pokemon World Championships Trophy cards to eBay for the staggering list price of $9 million.

The listing features photos of years’ worth of rare Pokemon Championships Trophy Cards. Persin’s collection features every single trophy card ever issued between the years of 2004 and 2024. In fact, according to Persin’s description, his card collection is “the most complete Pokemon English language card collection in the world.” And that description is quite a story, as Persin shares not only how he came to amass the collection, but why he’s selling it off now.

Persin and his wife attended every World Championships event from 2006 to 2019, where he frequently bought the trophy cards from the winners in person. Because the Pokemon World Championship Trophy Cards are only offered as prizes for the annual tournament, they are among the rarest Pokemon cards out there. So, a collection like this one is quite a sight to behold. Many of the trainer cards only have around 3-12 copies in existence, and that’s assuming the original owners kept them in good condition.

If $9 million seems like a lot, you should see what some of these single cards alone are currently listed for. A PSA10 graded card from the 2024 championships is currently listed at $49,000, whereas a 2015 Trophy Card with a PSA 9 grade once sold for $200,000. Clearly, the rarity of these cards means they can indeed fetch quite a price.

According to Persin, he’s selling the cards as he shifts focus on spending time with his children and grandchildren. Alas, none of the extended family are interested in taking up his Pokemon collecting hobby. So, Persin says he wants to pass the cards on to someone who will appreciate them. Of course, the high sum of money he will no doubt acquire through the sale is also a benefit of parting with the collection.

The cards in the collection have never been graded. Due to how incredibly rare this particular set of cards is, Persin never felt comfortable sending them off to a company to get the official stamp. Still, the listing is accompanied by his own estimation of the condition of each card. The lowest rating in the list is a single 6, which Persin gives to his 2009 card. I’d love to know what that one went through compared with the others. Persin has shared his journey and his collection on Instagram for some time, including the fairly recent acquisition of the 2024 World Championship trophy card below.

Pokemon fans are absolutely floored with this complete collection. As one comment puts it, “Dude managed to catch them all.” However, seeing such a rare set of cards listed for sale has raised some complicated feelings for fans. With a list price of $9 million, fans worry “some rich person or a YouTuber is gonna come along and pick up all this stuff.” With the amount of Pokemon history showcased, many fans want to see the cards wind up in a special museum, rather than a private collection. Others are a little sad to hear his family didn’t want to continue his legacy of collecting every Pokemon card ever released.

No doubt, many Pokemon card collectors will be keeping a close eye on the collection to see where it winds up after Persin parts ways with it. No matter what happens next, it’s truly a feat to have amassed this many rare Pokemon cards, and many fans are tipping their hats to Persin for the effort.