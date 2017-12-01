Watch Two Pokemon Creators Play “Who’s That Pokemon” Horribly (And Adorably)

Because of the anime, there are tons of Pokemon fans out there that played their own version of “Who’s That Pokemon” and we can almost bet that most of them did a better job than the creators of Pokemon themselves.

“In today’s episode, it’s Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon director Kazumasa Iwao’s turn to guess the Pokémon! Will he be able to figure out he has a Magikarp on his head with clues from producer Shigeru Ohmori?”

Director for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Kazumasa Iwao, was joined by the producer of the game, Shigeru Ohmori, to take on the game challenge themselves. Apparently, some of the adorable pocket monsters are jut too epic to describe if the below video is anything to go by. Things got hilarious weird as the duo tried to guess the Pokemon on the cards stuck to their forehead. Things got even better when the feat of describing Magikarp was attempted:

The video is absolutely adorable to watch, especially when the question of “Can the Pokemon fly?” was asking, prompting the cheeky reply, “it would try really hard to.” The noises and rapid flailing just adds to the charm. It many not be a big Pokemon for the Nintendo Switch reveal that many are hoping for, but it is still fun to see even the team members themselves have fun within their franchise.

This isn’t the first time the pair has attempted such a challenge either, more videos like this can be found on the official Pokemon YouTube channel if you’re looking for a good laugh and some more time with your favourite characters.