Watch: This Pokemon Despacito Mashup Music Video Is the Very Best

It’s Friday, and we’re about to get turn’t. Turn’t, I tell you! If you’re like me, and Friday evenings mean loading up a few good tunes to listen to while you play Rocket League and warm up for your night, then we have just the thing. Some evil genius named Eric has joined forces with Popushi to create the beautiful abomination I’ve embedded above. Behold: Pokecito!

That’s right, my beautiful, wiggly-hipped readers. This is basically a mash-up of an abridged Poke-Rap and the smash-hit Despacito. It’s the mash-up we didn’t know we wanted; it’s the mash-up of the century. Trust us: we were skeptical at first, but once you get started you’ll find that you can’t stop until you finish the entire tune. When it’s done, you’ll find a magical aura surrounding the ‘share’ button drawing you in, singing to you like a Siren.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video was uploaded back in January. Why it didn’t make breaking headlines right then and there is a mystery to us and, frankly, we’re a little upset that none of you sent it in to us. Popushi had this to say in the description:

“There are 183 unique Pokemon used in this song, in case you were wondering. This was supposed to come out right before the end of 2017, but we simply got too litty and couldn’t quite finish it. Even still, you can consider this an anthem to welcome the new year.”

The song on which this parody is based, Despacito, has racked up over 5 billion (with a ‘B’) views on YouTube, but there isn’t a doubt in my mind that Pokecito will go on to crush that record in a few weeks’ time. If this music video doesn’t reach 10 billion views by Monday morning, I’ll eat my morning cereal with no milk in it; you can absolutely screen-cap this and hold me to that. That’s how confident I am.

Take a second and let us know in the comments below what your Friday night game jam is. What do you like to listen to while playing your competitive games, or before getting together with friends for a game night?