Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 Adding New Shiny and New Costumed Pokemon

Fashion Week has become an annual celebration in Pokemon Go, and this year's event is just around the corner. Kicking off on Wednesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. local time, Fashion Week 2023 will see the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Gothita. Fashion Week events have always centered around Pokemon wearing fashionable costumes, and this year's event will see several of these return, alongside three new designs. Dragonite's Fashion Week variation has black sunglasses and a bowtie, while Wooper and Quagsire will be sporting a black beanie. During the event, players can expect to see the following Pokemon in the wild:

Absol (fashionable costume)

Croagunk (fashionable costume)

Diglett (fashionable costume)

Frillish

Furfrou

Gothita

Mareanie

Pikachu (summer flair)

Wooper (fashionable costume)

How to Get Fashion Week Dragonite

Readers will notice that the new Dragonite variation is missing from the list of Pokemon appearing in the wild. Those hoping to get Dragonite in its fashionable outfit will have a couple of different ways of doing so. Players that complete the Fashion Week collection challenge will have a chance at getting Dragonite, and the Pokemon will also appear in Three-Star Raids.

Raid Battles will feature a number of other returning Fashion Week favorites that won't be found in the wild, including Butterfree (fashionable costume), Kirlia (fashionable costume), and Sneasel (fashionable costume). Field Research task encounters will also revolve around Pokemon wearing fashionable costumes. Butterfree, Diglett, Shinx, Kirlia, Blitzle, and Wooper will all make appearances this way.

Fashion Week Bonuses

(Photo: Pokemon)

While the Pokemon will be dressing up for Fashion Week, players will also have a chance to look their best. According to Niantic, "select" avatar items will be on sale during the event. Unfortunately, no information has been provided about which items will be cheaper to acquire. Players can also expect to see a bunch of new avatar items added to the Shop, including a Top, Pants, and Shoes inspired by Gothitelle. Reuniclus fans can also find a Top and Boots inspired by the Psychic-type. Finally, a new Hooded Denim Jacket and Denim Pants will also be added.

During the event, Pokemon with fashionable costumes will be hatching from 5 km Eggs, including Pichu (summer flair), Smoochum (fashionable costume), Shinx (fashionable costume), and Wooper (fashionable costume). Gothita will also be hatching from 5 km Eggs, and will have a greater chance of being a Shiny compared to the ones that spawn in the wild. As far as other bonuses go, players will receive double Candy on Catches, and players over level 31 will have an increased chance of getting Candy XL on Catches. PokeStop Showcases during the event will center on Gothita and Mareanie.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023 will run through November 19th at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players will be able to purchase special Timed Research for $2.

Are you planning to check out Pokemon Go's Fashion Week event? Do you enjoy seeing these costumed Pokemon?