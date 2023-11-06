Pokemon Go Reveals November Community Day Classic Details

Yesterday, Pokemon Go players were treated to a Community Day centered around Wooper, and Niantic has wasted no time announcing the next in-game event. On Saturday, November 25th, a Community Day Classic centered around Mareep will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During that time, Mareep will be appearing much more frequently in the wild, and players will have an increased chance of obtaining a Shiny one. An optional Special Research story will be made available in the game's Shop that day for $1.00, and can be gifted to other players. As usual, the Special Research story cannot be purchased with PokeCoins.

Mareep Community Day Bonuses

Mareep is an Electric-type Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Mareep can evolve into Flaafy by using 25 Candies. Players that evolve Flaafy during Community Day hours on November 25th will end up with an Ampharos that knows the Featured Attack Dragon Pulse. Dragon Pulse is a Charged Attack that has a power of 90 regardless of whether it gets used in Trainer Battles, Gym Battles, or in Raids.

Lures and Incense used during the event will last for three hours. There will also be 1/4 Hatch Distance on Eggs placed in Incubators during Community Day hours. Players can also look forward to PokeStop Showcases featuring Mareep, and Field Research centered around the Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Community Day Schedule

The date of this month's Community Day Classic event was revealed back in August through a schedule for the Adventures Abound season. The schedule did not offer details about the Pokemon that would be featured, instead just giving fans a number of dates to keep in mind. November 25th's Community Day Classic is actually the final date that appeared on that calendar, so unless plans have changed, this should mark the final Community Day for this season!

With Adventures Abound rapidly drawing to a close, the next season will likely be revealed soon, at the very least ahead of a Community Day for the month of December. Niantic has offered no details on the new season, though it's likely we'll see more Pokemon appearing from Scarlet and Violet. Pokemon from Paldea got a major focus in Pokemon Go throughout Adventures Abound, kicking off with the arrival of favorites like Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. There are still a whole lot of other Pokemon from the new generation that haven't made it into Pokemon Go just yet, including Annihilape, Roaring Moon, and Dondozo. Of course, the vast majority of Pokemon from Sword and Shield's Galar region have yet to appear in the game, so it's possible the new season could focus on them, as well. For now, Pokemon Go fans will just have to wait and see!

