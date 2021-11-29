Pokemon Electronic Premier Ball Replica Is up for Pre-Order

The Wand Company has added another die-cast, electronic replica to their Pokemon Poke Ball lineup – the Premier Ball! Like previous releases in their Poke Ball replica series, the Premier Ball replica features a metal shell and proximity / touch sensors that activate LEDs on the button. When pressed, the button will launch a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. The presentation case also includes an individually numbered hologram and lifts the replica for display when opened.

Pre-orders for The Wand Company’s Premier Ball replica are live here at Zavvi and here at GameStop for $99.99. We also expect it to arrive here on Amazon in the coming days. You can see how the Premier Ball replica works in the following video that features the original Poke Ball:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to begin your own Pokemon Poke Ball collection, a breakdown of the previous releases and where to order them can be found below.