Pokemon Fans Have a Promising New Monster-Taming RPG to Play Starting Today

This year has been a mixed bag for Pokemon fans. The franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary, which means we’ve gotten some exciting new merch and Pokemon TCG drops. And of course, Pokemon Pokopia proved to be a bigger hit than anyone predicted. But we also learned that the next main series game, Pokemon Winds and Waves, won’t arrive until 2027, and likely late 2027 at that. Thankfully, Pokemon is far from the only solid monster-taming RPG out there for fans to enjoy. In fact, an ambitious new release just might fill the old-school Pokemon-shaped hole in our hearts.

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Monster Crown: Sin Eater releases for PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch today, April 30th. It features nostalgic 2D pixel art, paired with a branching narrative rarely seen in this kind of RPG. And of course, players can collect and raise a variety of unique monsters to fight at their side. From the looks of it, this will both scratch that old-school Pokemon itch and offer an in-depth single-player RPG experience.

Monster Crown: Sin Eater Puts a Branching Narrative Twist on the Creature Collector

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Developer Studio Aurum describes Monster Crown: Sin Eater as an “ambitious monster-taming RPG” that’s poised to “push the genre to its absolute limits.” And from the trailer alone, it’s easy to see why. The game’s 2D pixel art is stunning, with a nostalgic feel combined with more modern, vibrant colors. The game features over 1,000 unique monsters to collect and raise, ensuring even lifelong Pokemon fans will find at least a few critters to love. But what really sets this game apart is that it brings a branching, choices-matter narrative to the creature-collecting space.

I’ve played my fair share of Pokemon games and competitors, and one thing I’ve yet to see is a true branching narrative. While Pokemon and similar RPGs certainly offer up a plot for players to enjoy as they become powerful trainers, that story tends to be fairly linear. But in Monster Crown: Sin Eater, your choices will impact how the story unfolds.

As Asur, a young farm boy on a mission to save his family, players will determine which factions to ally themselves with or whether it’s best to go it alone. This unfolds as you explore the vast Crown Nation, with traversal involving swinging from vines and smashing boulders. And of course, you’ll need to catch and train a powerful team of monster companions. Love a good Shiny hunt? Monster Crown offers its own twist with Brilliant Monster variants that have a 1/1000 chance of spawning in the game.

Image courtesy of Studio Aurum

Along with Brilliant Monsters to search for, Monster Crown has an in-depth breeding system that adds even more variety to the options for building your ideal team. Monsters can also transform in certain circumstances, so players will need to experiment with items to unlock the possibilities. If you’ve been searching for a little more variety in your creature collector, Monster Crown looks poised to deliver it while still honoring the genre staples fans know and love.

Monster Crown: Sin Eater is out now for PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It costs $24.99 on all platforms, with an introductory discount of 10% off on Steam.

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