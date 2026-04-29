New Pokemon Winds and Waves Rumor Claims Rare Typing Will Appear in the Games

A new rumor associated with Pokemon Winds and Waves has claimed that the games will feature a rare typing combination that hasn’t often been seen in the series. Upon announcing these new Pokemon titles back in February, very little was shared about the Generation 10 entries. Currently, the only new Pokemon that we know will be featured in Winds and Waves are Pombon, Gecqua, and Browt, which will serve as the new starters this time around. And while more new Pokemon will surely be unveiled as Winds and Waves approaches its launch in 2027, one rumor has now teased what fans should be able to expect from a lone new addition to the Pokedex.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to new information from a leaker known as BGuy, Pokemon Winds and Waves is going to feature a new Pokemon that will have dual typing of Poison and Dragon. This mysterious Pokemon is said to potentially be an important one in Winds and Waves as well, and could be integral to the game’s story. As for the look of the Pokemon, it’s theorized to be similar to a Komodo dragon.

Assuming that this leak is accurate, it would be a pretty big deal to have another Poison/Dragon type appear in Pokemon Winds and Waves. This type combo is one that has only been used a handful of times over the years and was perhaps most notably seen with the legendary Pokemon Eternatus, which was added in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Other than Eternatus, the only other Poison/Dragon type Pokemon that currently exist are Dragalge and Naganadel.

Play video

Obviously, the big caveat here is that we won’t know for quite a long time if this rumor is true. That being said, there have been quite a few leaks tied to Pokemon Winds and Waves that have emerged over the past year that have already been proven to be accurate. As such, if this rumor ends up being legitimate as well, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Pokemon Winds and Waves are set to officially release in 2027 and will arrive exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. Recent reports indicate that the games won’t launch until much later in 2027, though, with additional news on the entries not expected to come about in the remainder of this year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!