7 Games That Look Like Pokemon (But Aren’t)

Since the early days of Pokemon, other monster-collecting franchises have drawn accusations of copycat behavior. Pokemon just barely beat fellow “kids with critters” anime/gaming franchise Digimon onto the scene, and many games with similar looks and vibes have tried to get a slice of the monster hunting pie since then. Even with the controversy (and lawsuits) surrounding games like Palworld, gamers can find of Pokemon lookalikes out there.

Barring any surprise spinoffs that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have set aside for this year, the next mainline Pokemon game that players have to look forward to is Pokemon Z-A (which may be coming out sooner than expected). Whether fans are looking to soothe that longer-than-usual gap between Pokemon main series entries or just curious to know about other games with a similar look and feel, this list of games that look like Pokemon proves there’s plenty out there.

Moonstone Island

Exploring the town of Moonstone Island

Pixel art cozy game Moonstone Island combines creature collecting with life sims, resulting in a sort of Stardew Valley and Pokemon hybrid. The combat is a turn-based card system, and the life sim components bring in plenty of farming and exploring… with a dash of magic. Many cozy gamers and Pokemon fans alike love this game. Plus, it even has its own version of Shiny Pokemon, with the ability to encounter rare Holo Spirits.

Fay Keeper

A screenshot from the Fay Keeper Steam page

Fay Keeper is an upcoming creature collector RPG from BGS Studios. In it, you explore the Faylands kingdom, collecting and training the Fay beasts you encounter. Your character even has a little backwards baseball cap, and the art style is giving Pokemon Crystal vibes. There’s no release date for this one just yet, but the early screenshots are probably the most Pokemon-like visuals on the list.

Ooblets

Sharing a meal with a fishy Ooblet

Ooblets is similar to both Pokemon and Moonstone Island, combining creature collection and card-based combat with farming elements. The graphics of Ooblets set it apart from both games, but a creature collector can’t avoid the Pokemon lookalike allegations for long. There are plenty of cute ooblets to collect, and the game’s Gleamy Ooblets will scratch that Shiny hunting itch.

Slime Rancher

Launch and collect slimes in Slime Rancher

The creatures you collect in Slime Rancher only really resemble Pokemon if you’re talking about Muk or Ditto. Even so, players love to compare it to Pokemon as you spend your days collecting the different colorful Slimes. Like many of the games on this list, Slime Rancher brings in farming elements. It also has an exploration component, giving players plenty to do to stay invested in the slimy fun.

Coromon

Exploring caves in Coromon

Many gamers suggest that Coromon is a spiritual successor to the Pokemon franchise. In this game, players become a Battle Researcher, exploring the world of Velua and building their team of Coromon. The turn-based battle system has distinct Pokemon battle vibes, and you’ll enjoy similar puzzles as you explore the world and enter into a story far larger than originally expected.

Monster Hunter Stories

Taking flight in Monster Hunter Stories

In Monster Hunter Stories, players collect eggs that they can hatch into various creatures. This game is set within the Monster Hunter universe, but puts players in the role of raising the monsters, not hunting them. Thus, it has much more of a Pokemon vibe than your standard Monster Hunter game. For those who love the egg-hatching elements of Pokemon, this will feel like a familiar and enjoyable gameplay experience.

Palworld

Leafeon, is that you?

Yes, a list of Pokemon-game lookalikes isn’t complete without Palworld. Given the level of hype around this one, most Pokemon fans likely already know about the game that’s been billed as “Pokemon with guns.” The developers have taken steps to make the game less similar to Pokemon, but even so, you collect critters in round objects and use them for battle. It’s a similar idea with some similar-looking monsters, but more of a survival game element than your standard Pokemon game.

Pokemon lookalikes aren’t in short supply by any means with many developers looking to capitalize on the nostalgia and style of the series, so expect to see more Pokemon alternatives releasing this year.