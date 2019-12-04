Pokemon Go’s New Evolution Event Kicks Off Tomorrow

Pokemon Go will be holding a new Evolution event that starts on December 5th. Earlier today, Pokemon Go developer Niantic Labs announced that the popular mobile game will have a week-long Evolution Event, which will include an “Evolution Raid Day” on Saturday. During the event, players will encounter Pokemon like Onix, Eevee, Roselia, and Burmy, all of which evolve using Evolution Items or other “unique methods.” Other Pokemon that evolve using items like Lickitung, Scyther, Togetic, and Ralts will appear as Raid Bosses, while 2 KM eggs will appear more frequently with Pokemon like Tyrogue, Feebas, Burmy, and Happiny inside. Players will also benefit from Field Research tasks with evolution item rewards.

Additionally, Pokemon Go will also have an Evolution Raid Day on December 7th from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Players will get five free raid passes by spinning photo discs at gyms and will have the opportunity to battle Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle and their respective evolutions in Raid Battles. The free raid passes will not be available to use after the Raid Day event is over.

Players will also get twice as much XP from evolving Pokemon, and all lures will last for one hour during the event. Pokemon Go has also announced that the Shiny version of Burmy will be added to the game.

In addition to the Evolution Event, players can also look forward to a special Community Day event later this month that features every Pokemon that was the focus of a Community Day earlier this month. Players can also battle Terrakion, a Legendary Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Black and White, in Raids during December.

The new Pokemon Go event begins tomorrow, December 5th, at 1 PM PT.