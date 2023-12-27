Pokemon Go Player May Have Discovered Trick to Guarantee a Critical Catch

Critical Catches have long been seen as a random occurrence in Pokemon Go, but it seems that one player may have discovered a guaranteed way to make them happen. Reddit user Zombie_Alpaca_Lips is claiming that getting an Excellent throw on the smallest point on a catch circle will guarantee a Critical Catch, and has shared multiple videos showcasing that feat. This is not the only way to get a Critical Catch in the game; at times, Critical Catches truly are random. However, if this theory is correct, players could have a guaranteed way of making them happen, which could be hugely beneficial.

Following the post by Zombie_Alpaca_Lips, many other Reddit users attempted to replicate the feat and found similar results. The original poster then shared their findings on The Silph Road subreddit, with the intention of seeing them weigh-in on the legitimacy. At this time, this all remains unconfirmed, and it will be interesting to see the official results. As some posters have noted, we don't know if this was an intentional feature on Niantic's part, or if it's something that accidentally made its way into the game. If it's the latter, it's possible that Niantic could remove it in a future update. Either way, players might want to try this for themselves!

Critical Catches in Pokemon Go

For those unaware, a Critical Catch happens when the Poke Ball snaps shut after just one roll. When it happens, a stream of stars appear, as opposed to the three stars that normally appear after a successful third roll. Critical Catches offer a nice breath of relief when they happen, especially if it happens to be a rare Pokemon, or the player is low on Poke Balls. Pulling off an Excellent throw on the smallest circle isn't super easy to pull off, but if players really are being rewarded with a guaranteed Critical Catch, it would be worth trying!

Pokemon Go Hisuian Typholosion Raid Day

(Photo: Pokemon)

This method of Critical Catches remains unofficial, but Niantic has made an official announcement about a Raid Day event coming next month. The current season of Pokemon Go is Timeless Travels, which focuses on the Hisui region from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. During this season, players can expect to see the Hisuian variants of Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott. Hisuian Samurott appeared during a special Raid Day earlier this month, and Niantic has announced that a similar event for Typhlosion will take place on Sunday, January 14th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. That still leaves Hisuian Decidueye missing, but we'll likely see it appear in a Raid Day event in the month of February. Timeless Travels won't be coming to an end until March 1st, so there's still plenty of time left for Niantic to hold an event!

Do you plan on trying this method for Critical Catches in Pokemon Go? Do you think this method was added intentionally by Niantic? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!