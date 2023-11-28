Pokemon Go Announces New Season Theme and December Community Day Details

A new season of Pokemon Go will begin on December 1st, and this time around, the theme is Timeless Travels. The current season, Adventures Abound, drew inspiration from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With Timeless Travels, players can look forward to content inspired by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The new season will see the Hisuian variants of Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott introduced. Hisuian Samurott will debut in a special Raid Day event that will take place on Sunday, December 3rd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During those hours, Hisuian Samurott will appear in Three-Star Raids, and players might find a Shiny!

A trailer for the new Pokemon Go season can be found below.

As we can see from the trailer, Timeless Travels will also see the debut of Wyrdeer, the evolved form of Stantler. Several Hisuian Pokemon have already appeared in Pokemon Go, and it seems players can expect to see them again during this season, including Hisuian Sneasel and Hisuian Growlithe. Timeless Travels will last through March 1st at 10 a.m. local time. Each month during the new season will see the release of a new ticketed experience in the game's Shop, which will include Timed Research and bonuses.

Pokemon Go December Community Day

As is usually the case, the December Community Day will feature all of the same Pokemon that appeared during Community Day events throughout the last 11 months. The event will be spread across two days, with each day featuring half of these Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild.

On Saturday December 16th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, players can expect to see Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Togetic, Chespin, Fennekin, and Noibat. On Sunday December 17th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, players can expect to see Poliwag, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Timburr, Axew, Froakie, and Grubbin. On both days, players might also encounter the Pokemon that were featured in Community Day Classic events: Charmander, Squirtle, Mareep, Swinub, and Larvitar. These Pokemon will appear in the last 10 minutes of each hour during the event.

For all of the Community Day Pokemon (regular and classic), Shiny versions will appear at the same frequency they do during Community Day events. Niantic has also noted that "any of the featured Pokémon may appear from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time on either Saturday or Sunday."

Community Day 2022 Pokemon

During the December Community Day event, 2 km eggs that are obtained will contain Pokemon that appeared in Community Days from 2022. These will include Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hopip, Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Spheal, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, Deino, and Stufful. Between Saturday, December 16th at 9 a.m. and Sunday, December 17th at 9 p.m., players that evolve any of the 2022 or 2023 Community Day Pokemon to their final forms will get the same Featured Attack that was previously available. The lone exception is Ursaluna, which must be evolved during a full moon. A full moon will take place in the game from 2 p.m. on Saturday December 16th through 6 a.m. on December 17th. A second full moon will occur from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 17th.

