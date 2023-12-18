Pokemon Go Reveals Rowlet Community Day Details

After accidentally leaking the stars of the next three Community Days, Pokemon Go has officially revealed details about the January event. Niantic has now confirmed that Rowlet will be in the spotlight on Saturday, January 6th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. As usual, players will have an increased chance of getting a Shiny version during that time. Following the event, Dartrix will appear in four-star Raids from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and players that defeat it will see Rowlet swarming around the Gym for 30 minutes after, with Shiny versions appearing in the same frequency they did during Community Day hours.

For those that have never seen Shiny Rowlet, an image of the Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Featured Attack

Players that evolve a Dartrix during Rowlet Community Day or up to five hours after will get a Decidueye that knows the Featured Attack Frenzy Plant. Frenzy Plant is a Charged Attack with a power of 100 in Trainer battles, Raids, and Gym battles. In addition to the Featured Attack, Rowlet Community Day will offer a new Charged Attack that Decidueye will be able to learn at any point in the game: Spirit Shackle. Spirit Shackle has a power of 50 in Trainer battles, and has a chance of lowering the opponent's defense. In Gyms and Raids, that power will increase to 70.

Community Day Bonuses

(Photo: Pokemon)

During Rowlet Community Day, a number of bonuses will be active. Catches result in triple Stardust and Double Candy, and players over level 31 will have a double chance of getting Candy XL. Lure Modules and Stardust used during the event will last for three hours. Players will be able to make one additional Special Trade (for a maximum of 2), and all Trades will require 50% less Stardust than usual. While most of the Community Day bonuses are only active during the normal event period, the Trade bonuses will be active between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time, giving players a bit more time to take advantage.

New Rowlet Stickers are being added to Pokemon Go, and players can get them by opening gifts, spinning PokeStops, or by purchasing them from the in-game Shop. Speaking of the Shop, players will be able to purchase a Special Research Story for $1. As is normally the case, players will not be able to purchase the Special Research using Poke Coins.

Hisuian Decidueye

Pokemon Go's current season is titled Timeless Travels, and Niantic is putting a focus on content from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. That game introduced Hisuian variants for Samurott, Typhlosion, and Decidueye, and all three will be appearing during Timeless Travels. Hisuian Samurott has already appeared in Raids, but there has been no indication when we might see Hisuian Decidueye show up. A Rowlet Community Day event would seem like the perfect opportunity to bring in Hisuian Decidueye, but Niantic has not made any announcement at this time.

Are you excited for this new Community Day event in Pokemon Go? Do you want a Shiny Rowlet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!