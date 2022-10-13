Pokemon Go Halloween Event Adding New Mega Evolution and New Shiny Pokemon

Halloween is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go is getting ready to celebrate with an in-game event. The event will actually be split into two parts, with Part 1 set to begin on October 20th at 10 a.m. local time and lasting through October 27th at 10 a.m. local time. Part 1 of the event will see the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Banette, who will be appearing in Mega Raids throughout the week. It will also see the debut of Galarian Yamask's Shiny version, if players are lucky enough to find it!

In addition to these debuts, players can look forward to themed Research. All players will be able to participate in free Special Research, which will be themed around Yamask. Players can also purchase two different Timed Research tickets. Ticket 1 is $1 and it features encounters with the standard version of Yamask and its Galarian variant. Ticket 2 costs $5, but it features quite a bit more. Players can look forward to Candy bonuses, tasks centered on Halloween, and a new avatar pose. The Timed Research does expire, so buyers must complete it by November 1st at 10 a.m. local time.

Players that would rather spend their PokeCoins instead of real cash will find new Halloween-themed avatar items in the shop. These include a Dusclops Costume, Dusclops Headwrap, and Zubat Headband. The Spooky pose has also been given an update to make it shamble forward like a mummy or zombie. The update will apply to those that have previously purchased it, as well as new buyers.

Naturally, players can expect to see a lot of Pokemon in the wild that match the Halloween theme, including Gastly, Haunter, Zubat, Phantump, Murkrow, and more. The Pokemon series has always had creepy elements, going back to the days of Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow. Pokemon Go players that turn the sound on at night can expect a remixed version of the original game's Lavender Town theme, which is a track that has been creeping out fans since 1996!

Are you a fan of Pokemon Go's Halloween events? Are you looking forward to this year's event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!