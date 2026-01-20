Pokemon Go Just Added a New Shiny To Catch (Here’s How to Boost Your Odds)

Despite chilly temps and snowy weather in the Northern Hemisphere, Niantic is still offering plenty of Pokemon Go events to tempt players out of the house. We’re well into the Precious Paths season at this point, with a few new debuts and Shinies already out in the world. Now, Pokemon Go players are gearing up to hunt for the latest brand-new Shiny added to the game. The Precious Pals event begins on January 20th, and it’s adding Shiny Fidough to the game for the first time.

Precious Pals runs from January 20th at 10 AM local time to January 25th at 8 PM local time. The event officially adds Shiny Fidough to the game, giving players another reason to catch this cute Paldean pup. Though Shiny Fidough is the highlight, Precious Pals has quite a few other bonuses for Pokemon Go players, including boosted odds for Shiny Goldeen and easier evolution requirements for certain Pokemon. And yes, there’s a way to increase your chances of getting Shiny Fidough, as well. Let’s break down the details.

How to Get Shiny Fidough in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Starting on January 20th, Shiny Fidough is officially available in Pokemon Go. You will have a chance to encounter one in the wild or, for a limited time, from a 2KM egg. Completing the event collection challenges will also earn you additional Fidough encounters, giving you more chances to snag a Shiny.

Fidough will spawn more frequently in the wild from January 20th – January 25th. However, it does not have boosted Shiny odds in the wild. But there’s still a few ways to increase your chances of encountering its Shiny form.

During the Precious Pals event, players will have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Fidough from 2KM eggs. So, be sure to gather as many as you can by spinning PokeStops to have a better shot at getting Shiny Fidough.

Precious Pals Event Evolution Requirement Changes for Eevee, Pancham, and Pawmo

Image courtesy of Niantic

If you’ve been working to evolve one of the trickier Pokemon in Pokemon Go, now might be your best shot. Three special Buddy evolutions will have limited-time, easier requirements during the Precious Pals event. Here are the evolutions that will have easier requirements from January 20th – January 25th:

Eevee to Sylveon – Earn 20 hearts with Eevee as your buddy (normally 70)

– Earn 20 hearts with Eevee as your buddy (normally 70) Pancham to Pangoro – Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon with Pancham as your buddy (normally 32)

– Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon with Pancham as your buddy (normally 32) Pawmo to Pawmot – Explore 5 KM with Pawmo as your buddy (normally 25)

If you’ve been trying to evolve any of these Pokemon, it will be much easier during this event. So, you may want to set Eevee, Pancham, or Pawmo as your buddy and get to work.

Featured Wild Spawns & 2 KM Eggs for Pokemon Go Precious Pals

There will be quite a few Shiny Pokemon to hunt during this event along with the debut of Shiny Fidough. All of the featured wild spawns and 2 KM eggs can be Shiny. Here are the Pokemon you’ll see more often in the wild during the event:

Espurr

Fidough

Golden (boosted Shiny odds)

Wimpod

Zorua

In addition to these wild spawns, the 2 KM egg pool will be temporarily updated to feature the following Pokemon:

Fidough (boosted Shiny odds)

Goldeen

Happiny

Riolu

Togepi

Along with finding them in the wild and hatching them from eggs, select event-themed Pokemon will also be available as Field Research task encounters. So if you still need any of these Pokemon for your Shiny Dex, now is a great time to play Pokemon Go.

