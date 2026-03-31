Pokemon Go Might Finally Be Adding Its Most Requested Pokemon (But Fans Are Skeptical)

Over the years, fans have had their fair share of requests for new additions to Pokemon Go. But few Pokemon have come as highly requested as the adorable yet horrifying Mimikyu. Every Halloween, fans mourn the fact that this Pokemon is still not available in Pokemon Go. Now, many sources report that Mimikyu is finally coming to Pokemon Go… on April 1st. Naturally, fans are a bit skeptical of this news.

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Pokemon Go has been known to celebrate April Fool’s Day with in-game events. We’ve had Pokemon transformed into pixel sprites, Pidgey takeovers, and Pokemon that look like Poke Balls littering the map. But now, it appears that Pokemon Go will celebrate April Fool’s by adding the most requested Pokemon in disguise to the game at long last. Like most April Fool’s Day events in Pokemon Go, it has yet to be confirmed on the official web page, so fans remain skeptical.

Pokemon Go May Finally Add Mimikyu in April Fool’s Day Event

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Over the weekend, reports that Mimikyu would be the star of this year’s Pokemon Go April Fool’s Day event began circulating. Because of the April 1st of it all, many fans dismissed these initial reports, myself included. After all, we’ve long assumed that a Ghost/Fairy-type like Mimikyu would debut in a Halloween event. And April Fool’s Day is a time for telling jokes. So, when sources first began sharing that Mimikyu would finally arrive on April 1st, many dismissed it as an early prank.

But this morning, we got reason to believe the rumors are real after all. The reliable Pokemon news source Serebii shared event details for Mimikyu, saying that the Pokemon’s April 1st arrival in Pokemon Go has been “confirmed.” Serebii does not participate in making April Fool’s Day jokes on their website, so this lends additional credence to the rumored Mimikyu event being real after all.

Serebii Update: It has been confirmed that Mimikyu will start spawning in Pokémon GO at midnight on April 1st 2026In battle it will change to Busted Form with a Defense drop after being hit by one Charge Attack and taking no damage www.serebii.net/index2.shtml — Serebii.net (@serebii.bsky.social) 2026-03-31T10:41:23.016Z

According to Serebii, Mimikyu will start spawning at midnight on April 1st, 2026. So, most likely, that means it will be part of a still-unannounced April Fool’s Day event. These events tend not to appear on the official website until they are already live, as part of the April Fool’s Day mystery of it all. So, it’s not surprising that Mimikyu’s debut hasn’t been formally revealed quite yet.

Like in other games, Mimikyu will reportedly change to its Busted Form after being attacked the first time in battle. Many fans have hoped that the introduction of form-change mechanics with Morpeko’s debut would make Mimikyu’s introduction more likely. Now, it looks like that is indeed the case.

Given that it is already April 1st in some regions, we have more confirmation of Mimikyu’s debut. Players in the r/pokemongo Subreddit have begun sharing what look to be in-game images of Mimikyu on the nearby spawn map. So, unless this is a pretty widespread prank, it seems like Mimikyu is indeed finally coming to Pokemon Go once the clock hits April 1st in your region.

Are you excited to finally get Mimikyu in Pokemon Go? Or do you refuse to believe it until you see it? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!