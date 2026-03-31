New Pokemon Pokopia Code Helps Players Collect Rare Berries (& Another One Is Already On the Way)

Since Pokemon Pokopia released, players have been able to virtually tour a variety of Cloud Islands. Last week was pretty quiet, with no new codes or events in the game. It was enough to make players like me wonder if the official hype cycle was already over. But it seems that was just a break and not the end of exciting new official Cloud Islands to explore. Today, another Pokemon Pokopia code has been revealed, letting players explore another virtual island.

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The latest Pokemon Pokopia code brings players to an island created by Japanese gaming commentary group Colorful Peach. The island itself is relatively small, but it offers some unique and hard-to-find items for players to photograph and print at home. Not only that, but a new special island in collaboration with none other than IKEA has also been teased to drop on April 1st, with yet another new island for Pokopia players to explore. Here’s what we know.

How to Visit the New Color Peach Island in Pokemon Pokopia

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As a reminder, you’ll need to use the Mysterious Goggles to visit Cloud Islands with these special codes. Using the Pokemon Center PC won’t work, and you’ll receive an error saying the island isn’t public. To visit Color Peach Island, or use any Cloud Island virtual code, buy the Mysterious Goggles from the PC. Then, put them on. When prompted, enter the code. In this case, the Cloud Island code is 0XGP 4N31. Entering the code will take you to a virtual copy of the Cloud Island in question.

Once you arrive, you can explore the island. You can’t take or interact with items on a Cloud Island. However, you can use your camera in Item Mode to snap pictures of things you don’t yet have in your game. Color Peach Island has many Pecha Berry Trees. These tend to be harder to find than other berries, so it’s a great opportunity to snap a picture for reference to use at the Item Printer. You can also explore to get ideas for decorating your own Pokemon Pokopia paradise.

New IKEA Cloud Island Supposedly Coming to Pokemon Pokopia on April 1st

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

In addition to this new Pokemon Pokopia island, reputable source Serebii reports that we’re getting another virtual tour very soon. A special IKEA collaboration with Pokemon Pokopia is set to begin on April 1st. This will bring us yet another new Cloud Island to explore, this time an official IKEA Cloud Island. It will feature houses with curated rooms to explore and, of course, copy. I’m always a little skeptical of events with an April 1st date due to the April Fools Day of it all, but there are enough details here that I’m willing to bet this one is real.

There will also reportedly be an in-person collaboration with IKEA locations in Japan, featuring recreations of the in-game rooms and special Pokemon food items. For now, the in-person wing of this collab will only be available in Japan. But any player can use the code to explore IKEA Island when it arrives in-game on April 1st.

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