Pokemon Leak Finally Reveals What’s Under Mimikyu’s Disguise

The Game Freak hack from this month continues to trickle out new Pokemon leaks just about every single day. Alongside a new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak that may reveal the starters of the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel, what is under Mimikyu’s disguise has finally been revealed. What was likely going to forever remain a secret inside the walls of Game Freak is now on X, Reddit, 4chan, and other parts of the Internet.

For those unfamiliar with Mimikyu, it is a ghost/fairy type that was introduced in Generation 7, which is to say Pokemon Sun and Moon. What is unique about the Pokemon is that it lives life completely disguised with a full body cloth that keeps it hidden at all times. Meanwhile, in the Pokemon universe, it is believed that if you see what is underneath a Mimikyu you will be overcome with a mysterious illness. To this end, residents of the Alola region always make sure never to see what is underneath the disguise.

In line with the hidden theme, Mimikyu’s health fails when in the sun, which means it tends to stick to dark places away from the sun. It is believed this is why it covers itself, to avoid direct sunlight in case it can’t be in a dark place.

Since it was added, Pokemon fans have wondered what is underneath the disguise. Whether Game Freak was ever going to reveal this, we don’t know. However, some confidential files obtained in the Game Freak hack have done this for it. After eight years, what is under the disguise, which can be seen below, courtesy of Centro Leaks.

After 8 years, we finally can see what's under Mimikyu's disguise pic.twitter.com/OGcmWPG961 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 30, 2024

Of course, like any leak this one should be taken with a grain of salt. There is a very small possibility this is a fake, but right now there is no reason to expect as much. As for Game Freak, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company none have commented on this new specific leak. We don’t suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

