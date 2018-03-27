Pokemon Go Adds New Clothing Options for Gym Leaders

Pokemon Go players who rule their local gyms now have some new clothing options.

The popular mobile game announced some new in-game clothing options that can be unlocked by obtaining tiers of the Gym Leader Medal. The entire outfit costs 570 PokeCoins and comes in three different colors…depending on what team players are a part of.You can check out examples of both the male outfit and the female outfit below. As is weirdly the norm with Pokemon Go, the female outfit comes with a skirt and doesn’t have an option for pants.



Videos by ComicBook.com

Trainers, are you an expert at defending Gyms? Show off your team pride with new Gym Leader avatar items! Depending on your Gym Leader medal rank, pieces of this outfit will be unlocked and available for purchase. pic.twitter.com/eFPQarsNMr — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 27, 2018

Players earn the Gym Leader medal by defending gyms for a set number of hours. Players earn the Bronze Gym Leader medal by defending gyms for 10 hours, unlock the Silver medal by defending a gym for 100 hours, and earn the Gold Medal for defending a gym for 1,000 hours.

Earning the Bronze Gym Leader Medal unlocks the gloves (which cost 50 PokeCoins), earning the Silver Gym Leader Medal unlocks the shoes and bottoms (which cost 100 and 200 coins respectively) and earning the Gold Medal unlocks the top (which also costs 200 PokeCoins.)

The new Gym Leader outfits are the latest outfits that Pokemon Go players can pay for once they reach certain milestones. Pokemon Go players can buy outfits for reaching certain milestones on the Jogger, Battle Girl, and Fisherman outfits. At least the Gym Leader Medal has options for both genders unlike the older milestone outfits.

Pokemon Go has added several new outfits in recent months. Players can also dress their avatars as the player characters from Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen or members of the Team Rocket and Team Rainbow Rocket.

Pokemon Go is also gearing up to add quests and Mythical Pokemon to the games. This new feature will give players a chance to find Legendary and Mythical Pokemon by completing a number of quests on a regular basis.