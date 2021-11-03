Pokemon Go Players are Sick and Tired of Seeing Vullaby

For Pokemon Go players, there are few things more frustrating than watching an egg hatch and having little to show for it. Right now, this is the source of frustration for a lot of players, particularly those hatching 12km eggs. Basically, a lot of players are sick and tired of putting in the effort to hatch these things, only to end up with Vullaby, a Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Black and White. That frustration compounded this week, when Niantic announced that Vullaby will be appearing in Research Breakthrough encounters throughout the next month. The announcement resulted in heavy derision from players, who took to social media to air their grievances.

While the Dark/Flying-type does have some strengths in the mobile game, the problem is that Vullaby has simply been too common for players that would prefer to see better breakthrough rewards, and more incentive to hatch 12km eggs. It might be too late for Niantic to change this month’s breakthrough rewards, but maybe we can see some other Pokemon appearing in 12km eggs in the near future!

That’s a lot of Vullaby!