Pokemon Go is giving away 3 Remote Raid Passes to every player. Earlier today, a new free gift box went live in Pokemon Go with three Remote Raid Passes. The offer comes with no strings attached and is free for all players. All you need to do to claim the free Remote Raid Passes is to tap on the Shop menu and then tap on the Remote Raid Pass gift box at the top of the shop. Remember - you can't claim the free Remote Raid Passes if you already three Remote Raid Passes in your possession.

Remote Raid Passes allow players to participate in raids without being in close physical proximity to a Raid site. Not only are these raid passes a must-have during the pandemic, they also enable players to invite their friends to Raid Battles, no matter where they're currently at. The Remote Raid Passes are being given to players as part of the Hoenn Celebration event, which started earlier today. That event has a Timed Research challenge that requires players to capture two Groudon and two Kyogre, which are only available in 5-Star Raid Battles running during the event. While the three Remote Raid Passes aren't enough to fully complete that part of the Timed Research challenge, it will at least help most players still stuck inside due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Players who complete the Timed Research will earn an encounter with a Rayquaza that knows Hurricane for its Charged move.

The Hoenn Celebration Event focuses on capturing Pokemon from the Hoenn region, which are appearing in greater numbers during the event. Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, and Baltoy are all appearing more often during the event, and players can also battle Pokemon like Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol in raids. The event runs through January 24th.