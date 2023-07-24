Pokemon Go Responds to Players Having Route Issues

Last week, Pokemon Go implemented a new feature that allows players to create their own routes in the game, which other players can then follow. The new feature was released alongside the Pokemon Zygarde, and Routes are the only way for players to obtain Zygarde Cells. Unfortunately, many players have found that they are unable to create Routes of their own. Pokemon Go developer Niantic has now addressed frustrations from players, informing them that while every player can follow Routes right now, not all of them are able to create them.

"Remember, Trainers! While all Trainers can explore Routes right now, Routes Creation is still being rolled out. Stay tuned," the official Pokemon Go account Tweeted.

Unfortunately, because the Route Creation feature hasn't been rolled out to everyone, many players are finding that there are no Routes nearby for them to explore anyway. From a personal standpoint, I happen to live in an area that gets a decent amount of foot traffic from players, but I've been unable to find any Routes near my location. The whole rollout has been puzzling to say the least, and it's easy to understand the frustration for those that want to change Zygarde's form in the game. At this time, Niantic has offered no information on when Route Creation will be made available to all players, but hopefully it will release sooner, rather than later!

Zygarde can be obtained in Pokemon Go by completing just half of the Special Research story "From A to Zygarde." However, the one obtained is Zygarde's 10% form. In order to change Zygarde into its 50% and 100% forms, players must obtain Zygarde Cells found on Routes. The implementation in Pokemon Go is similar to how things worked in Pokemon Sun and Moon, where players had to find a number of cells throughout the Alola region to change Zygarde's form. It's been interesting to see how this idea has been translated to Pokemon Go, even if the launch has been a bit rocky!

Have you gotten a chance to create a Route in Pokemon Go? Have you been frustrated with this rollout? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!