Pokemon Go Prime Gaming Bundle Makes New Item Available Early

Last month, Pokemon Go announced a new collaboration with Prime Gaming, and players can still grab the first bundle offered. At the time, Niantic teased an "extra-special bundle for July," and now it's available to claim! The new bundle offers Limited Partner Research, and players that complete it will receive a number of in-game items, including 20 Ultra Balls and an Incubator. Most importantly, they'll also receive a Go Fest 2023 t-shirt for their in-game avatar, which they'll receive before anyone else can get it through the Shop!

An image of the new Go Fest 2023 t-shirt can be found below. Players can claim the bundle right here, and it will be available through August 14th.

(Photo: Niantic, Prime Gaming)

Pokemon Go Fest avatar shirts are traditionally offered for free on the game's Shop, and it's very likely that will be the case for this year's option, as well. As such, Prime Gaming users aren't getting anything that other players would have to pay for, they'll just have access before anyone else does. Presumably, the real version of the shirt will be available for purchase on the Pokemon Center website, too. The site still has the 2021 shirt available for purchase, but nothing is live for the 2023 shirt, as of this writing.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 is set to take place in late August at multiple locations around the world, including London, Osaka, and New York City. A global event will also take place, allowing players to enjoy in-game festivities even if they can't make it out. This year's event will see the Pokemon Go debut of Diancie, which is a pretty big deal, as the mythical Pokemon has not been made available in any game for several years now. While all players will be able to participate in Pokemon Go Fest 2023, Diancie will be a bit more limited; only those that attend an in-person event or purchase an in-game ticket will be able to catch the Pokemon.

Are you planning to claim this free Pokemon Go bundle? Are you getting excited for Pokemon Go Fest 2023? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!