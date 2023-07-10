Pokemon Go's July Community Day Will Feature Poliwag

Pokemon Go's Squirtle Community Day Classic event just wrapped, and Niantic has wasted no time revealing what's up next. On Sunday, July 30th, Poliwag will be in the spotlight from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. As with all other Community Day events, players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny. A Special Research Story will be available for purchase in the game's Shop for $1.00, and it will be titled "Slippery Swirls." Timed Research will be available through 10 p.m. that day, giving players the opportunity to obtain King's Rocks.

Poliwag can evolve into Poliwhirl, and then either Poliwrath or Politoed. A King's Rock is required to evolve Poliwhirl into the latter Pokemon, so the Timed Research should be beneficial for Pokemon Go players that don't already have one. Both Poliwrath and Politoed will each have Featured Attacks that they'll automatically know if players evolve Poliwhirl during the event, or up to five hours after. Poliwrath will have the Fast Attack Counter, which has a power of 8 in Trainer Battles, or 12 in Gym Battles and Raids. Meanwhile, Politoed will know the Charged Attack Ice Beam, which has a power of 90, no matter when it gets used!

Players can look forward to several other bonuses during the event, including 1/4 Hatch Distance on Eggs (as long as they've been placed in Incubators during the event). There will also be double Candy on catches, and a doubled chance of getting XL Candy on catches for players above level 31. Trades will also require half the amount of Stardust, and players will be able to make an additional Special Trade (three from the usual two).

Last but not least, players that miss the event will have a chance to find Poliwhirl in Four-Star Raids from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time that day. These Raids must be done in person, but players that defeat Poliwhirl will find the area surrounding the location swarmed by Poliwag for the next 30 minutes. Players will also have just as strong a chance finding a Shiny Poliwag as they would have during the actual Community Day hours. Niantic has already revealed the date for August's Community Day, but no additional details have been announced.

Are you looking forward to this Pokemon Go Community Day? Did you participate in the Squirtle Community Day Classic? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!