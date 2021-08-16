Pokemon Go Fans Show Off Shiny Hauls from "Amazing" Eevee Community Day
Pokemon Go fans haven't had a lot to celebrate in the game lately, but this weekend's Eevee Community Day seems to have been a pretty big exception! The Normal-type Pokemon was in the spotlight for two days, giving players plenty of chances to evolve it into a Sylveon, or catch whole teams of Shiny Eeveelutions. Since the game is compatible with Pokemon Home, it also gave Sword and Shield players the perfect opportunity to increase their Shiny collections. The whole thing seems to have been a strong success for Niantic's mobile game, and many players took to social media to share their happiness with the event.
What did you think of today's Eevee Community Day? Did you manage to bring in a big haul of Shiny Pokemon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the changes to Eevee Community Day!
That's a whole lot of Shinies!
I caught 123 shiny eevee between Saturday and today! My best community day to date🤗💪✨ #PokemonGOCommunityDay @PokemonGoApp pic.twitter.com/LubOJnFaAY— C*NyX777 (@wolfc312) August 16, 2021
Seems like the event was pretty successful!
Eevee community day was amazing 😻 #pokemonGO #EeveeCommunityDay #Eevee— Lava (@xolalava) August 16, 2021
Shiny Eeveelutions > Regular Eeveelutions
Finally caught enough shiny Eevees to have all evolutions be shiny. Thank you Eevee Community Day.— Le Chat Noir (@Ther_panther) August 15, 2021
Sword and Shield players enjoyed the event, too.
Just finished Eevee community day and got 9 shiny eevee's cant wait to transfer them into sword and evolve them all! #EeveeCommunityDay #EeveeDay @PokemonGoApp— Necrozma_LifeYT (@Necrozma_Life) August 16, 2021
Players got some nice pics, too!
#GOsnapshot #PokemonGo #Eevee Out at Riverstone for the last day of #EeveeCommunityDay pic.twitter.com/HiqFAeb2nb— PokéManiac James (@GymPokemaniac) August 15, 2021
Fans already have some ideas for the next Community Day.
@NianticLabs so that was moderately fun for a community day, but I seldom spend money on the game even for Eevee CD. Now y'all do a DEINO CD and my credit card is gonna start sweating from getting worked over. Just sayin'😁— Aaron Burd (@AaronBurd2) August 15, 2021
There's something nice about seeing all those Eevee!
I love this happy Eevee Community day pic.twitter.com/x2NwjLU1ES— Solangelo and Fierrochase’s kids (@solangelo_s) August 15, 2021
Not everyone felt like participating, though.
Man, I didn’t catch a single Eevee during this weekend’s Community Day. Last time I didn’t participate in Community Day was all the way back when Mareep Community Day happened and it was freezing rain outside.— 2000Redred (@2000redred) August 16, 2021