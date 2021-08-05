Pokemon Go Fans Push for Niantic Boycott and "Pokemon No" Day
Last weekend, Pokemon Go players were furious when developer Niantic went through with changes to the distance required to spin PokeStops. Niantic lessened the distance needed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has now reverted back to the original proximity. For the immunocompromised and younger players that are still ineligible for the vaccine, this is making it harder to fully enjoy the game. Days later, the backlash against the game has not quieted down, and "Boycott Niantic" has been trending on Twitter as a result. Some fans have even suggested a "Pokemon No" day, where players refuse to open the game on August 5th!
How do you feel about the changes to Pokemon Go's PokeStops? Do you plan on boycotting the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the changes to PokeStops!
Some players are suggesting a "Pokemon No" Day...
prevnext
#PokemonGo #BoycottNiantic #PokemonNoDay pic.twitter.com/2CAaMrhaqS— BlueSpeed (@BlueSpeed_127) August 4, 2021
...and others are vowing to no longer spend money in the game.
prevnext
@NianticLabs I’m not spending money on @PokemonGoApp anymore 🤬 this company only cares about revenue! The pandemic is not over! Why do you make playing Pokémon go more difficult? #BoycottNiantic— maia (@magicmaia) August 4, 2021
The distance change is a pain for a lot of people.
prevnext
The distance interaction change for the pandemic made the game better. That's a plain and simple fact. Taking it away, makes the game worse. You have to know this. I do not recall a #BoycottNiantic in the past. @NianticLabs @NianticHelp @johnhanke @PokemonGoApp— Jeff (@JeffItUp) August 4, 2021
Will it be enough to convince Niantic?
prevnext
so i guess this is where we’re at, so be it. tomorrow i will not be opening the @pokemongoapp, not even to catch one pokémon. listen to the community @nianticlabs. #boycottniantic #pokemonnoday 🤬— 𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 🏳️🌈🖤✨ (@kotiehalt) August 4, 2021
There are other Pokemon catching options!
prevnext
I prefer to catching Pokemon on my GameBoy anyway. #BoycottNiantic— Thomas Tran (@infinity_tran) August 4, 2021
Players around the world are joining in.
prevnext
Support even from here, ITALY, ROME! Cmon guys! Let's hear! #PokemonNoDay #BoycottNiantic #BoycottPokemonGO— Stefano A. Pomilio (@StepAsR) August 4, 2021
Boycotts have already started for some.
prevnext
My #BoycottNiantic has now started won't be opening the game for 24 hours #Niantic #PokemonNoDay #PokemonGo pic.twitter.com/wu2jAPkyT2— matthew monks (@matthewmonksm) August 4, 2021
Still no response from Niantic, however.
prev
I’ve been playing Pokémon Go off & on for years. Started playing it again & It’s pretty egregious that Niantic isn’t addressing any of the recent Covid related changes. Listen to your community. #BoycottNiantic #PokemonNoDay— Ben (@benac) August 4, 2021