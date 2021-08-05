Pokemon Go Fans Push for Niantic Boycott and "Pokemon No" Day

Last weekend, Pokemon Go players were furious when developer Niantic went through with changes to the distance required to spin PokeStops. Niantic lessened the distance needed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has now reverted back to the original proximity. For the immunocompromised and younger players that are still ineligible for the vaccine, this is making it harder to fully enjoy the game. Days later, the backlash against the game has not quieted down, and "Boycott Niantic" has been trending on Twitter as a result. Some fans have even suggested a "Pokemon No" day, where players refuse to open the game on August 5th!

