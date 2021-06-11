Pokemon Go Player's NSFW Slowpoke Encounter Goes Viral

✖

This month Pokemon Go added the Galarian versions of Slowpoke and Slowbro, and right now players are having an abundant of encounters with the two very slow Pokemon, including encounters of the NSFW variety. Over on the Pokemon Go Reddit page, one of the top posts right now is one of these NSFW encounters. Typically, the top posts on the Pokemon Go Reddit page are just like the top posts on the Pokemon Sword and Shield Reddit page, which is to say, posts about shiny Pokemon only. However, this streak has been broken by a Slowbro humping a Slowpoke, or more specifically, a Slowpoke clipping into a Slowbro at the exact right amount and angle.

Taking to Reddit, one player shared the encounter they had this week in an attempt to raise awareness of the issue which threatens to strip Pokemon Go of its kid-friendly reputation. In the image below, you can view this encounter for yourself.

Of course, this isn't a real actual thing. The image is real, but this isn't a feature or supposed to happen. As noted, the two just happened to clip into each other in the perfect way. Of course, Pokemon do mate, but we don't see this in Pokemon Go. Further, it would be a little weird for a Slowpoke and Slowbro to mate consider the latter evolves from the former. As far as we know, it's. not impossible, but it's nothing you'd ever see depicted, let alone in Pokemon Go.

