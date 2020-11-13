Pokemon Go Announces Trade Range Increase

✖

For the next few days, Pokemon Go players will have an easier time trading Pokemon with their friends. Niantic has announced a testing phase in which all players will be able to trade Pokemon at greater distances. The testing phase started earlier today and is set to last until Monday, November 16th at 10 a.m. PT. Niantic has not offered any specific details on what the increased range might be, so players will have to experiment to see how much distance is needed. According to the developer, if the test proves successful enough, increased range could be incorporated into future events.

It's unclear whether or not these tests are a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but Niantic's announcement advises players to listen to local health officials when playing Pokemon Go. Niantic has made a number of changes to the mobile game over the last year, several of which were made for the explicit purpose of making it easier to play for those limiting their travel. One such change was the addition of Remote Raids. Whether or not this test is being conducted in order to similarly implement remote trading remains to be seen.

In addition to the current trade distance tests, select players in Australia and New Zealand are currently testing other potential changes to Pokemon Go. These changes include increased XP for accomplishments like hatching eggs, evolving Pokemon, and feeding a Berry to a Pokemon placed at a Gym. As part of this test, the developer is also testing changes to Daily Free Boxes. According to the developer, these could be tailored to the player's specific needs.

It remains to be seen whether or not these potential changes will have a positive impact on the game, but it's clear that Niantic continues looking for ways to make Pokemon Go more enjoyable for players. After more than four years on the market, it seems that Pokemon Go will continue to evolve.

