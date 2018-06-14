‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Bundles With the Poke Ball Plus Controller Are a Deal

It’s become clear that Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch are going to be a lot more fun if you also have the Poke Ball Plus controller (it’s also compatible with Pokemon Go). It works like a Joy-Con, but it also simulates the feel of physically catching and throwing Pokemon complete with flashing lights and sounds. You can even take your Pokemon out for a stroll in the real world to earn bonuses. Plus, it is the only way that you can add Mew to your PokeDex.

That having been said, if you are definitely going in for the Poke Ball Plus controller you have two options to save a little money. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, the cheapest way to own both the game and the Poke Ball Plus is to get one of the the $100 bundles – a savings of $10 over the individual list price. Amazon has pre-orders for both the Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Pokeball Plus Bundle, and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Pokeball Plus Bundle up and running while supplies last. For Prime members, the best option is to pre-order one of the games individually on Amazon with a 20% discount then pick up the Poke Ball Plus controller separately. With the Prime discount, owning the game and the controller will set you back $98.

Hey, two bucks is two bucks – and it’s highly unlikely that Amazon will discount any of the bundles between now and the November 16th release date. Either way, you’ll be covered with the Amazon pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll get any additional discounts that occur.

You can learn more about what the Poke Ball Plus controller can do via the official description below.

Grab a Poké Ball and begin your journey. Every great Trainer needs a Poké Ball to catch and store their Pokémon. With Poké Ball Plus, you can bring your Pokémon adventure into the real world with an accessory that fits in the palm of your hand.

Use with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Poké Ball Plus works like a Joy-Con controller with the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games for Nintendo Switch. Move, battle, navigate menus – you can do it all with your Poké Ball Plus.

Catch Pokémon

Poké Ball Plus has motion control capability, so when a wild Pokémon appears, ready a Poké Ball and try to catch the Pokémon by moving your Poké Ball Plus like you’re throwing it.

Lights, sounds, action!

When you catch a Pokémon, your Poké Ball Plus will light up and vibrate in your hand, and you’ll hear the Pokémon let out its unique cry – you’ll think there’s really a Pokémon inside!

Take your Pokémon wherever you go

Take your Pokémon for a stroll in your Poké Ball Plus out in the real world.

When you’re out and about, you can gently shake your Poké Ball Plus and the Pokémon inside will make a sound* and the Poké Ball Plus will vibrate.

Use with Pokémon GO

Just like with Pokémon GO Plus, you can use your Poké Ball Plus when playing Pokémon GO** on a compatible smartphone to help you search for Pokémon.

Search for Pokémon without looking at your smartphone

Play Pokémon GO without checking your smartphone screen. When a Pokémon appears nearby, Poké Ball Plus will light up and vibrate. A simple button press lets you throw a virtual Poké Ball, and different LED light patterns will let you know if you’ve caught the Pokémon.

As long as your Poké Ball Plus is connected to your smartphone and the Pokémon GO app, it will also count your steps so you can hatch Eggs and get Candy for your Buddy Pokémon.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will be released on November 16, 2018.

