ComicBook.com's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for Pokemon

(Photo: The Pokemon Company) It's almost the holidays, which means it's time to figure out what to get the Pokemon fan in your life. The Pokemon franchise is known for its universal appeal, which means that everyone from age 5 to age 95 can be a Pokemon fan. Luckily, there's a ton of different potential gift ideas, ranging from video games to Pokemon cards to more expensive merchandise. If you're looking for that perfect Pokemon gift, read on! We've got something in our gift guide for everyone! Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured herein, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

1. Pokemon Sword and Shield + Expansion Pass (Photo: Pokemon) The newest Pokemon games in the franchise are Pokemon Sword and Shield, a pair of Pokemon games released in 2019. The two games are almost identical, save for a few minor differences in what Pokemon you can catch. Since Pokemon Sword and Shield's release last year, the Pokemon Company released two sets of downloadable content, which nearly doubled the size of the world explored in the original games. If you're looking to buy someone the latest Pokemon games, you have a few different options. You can buy the base Pokemon Sword and Shield games, or you can buy a version of the game that comes with the expansions already included. If you bought someone Pokemon Sword and Shield last year, you can also choose to buy the Expansion Pass as a separate purchase. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $60

2. Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee! If you're looking to introduce a younger Pokemon fan to the franchise, you can't go wrong with the still-popular Pokemon: Let's Go games. Originally released in 2018, these two games are technically remakes of the classic Pokemon Yellow game, and feature the original 151 Pokemon. The Pokemon: Let's Go games are also streamlined to focus on the core aspects of the game, with some distinct similarities to Pokemon Go. The catching mechanic in particular is almost identical to Pokemon Go and can be done using motion controls with either a special PokeBall controller or JoyCon, or using a more traditional controller setting. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: Prices Vary

3. Pokemon Trading Card Game Booster Packs (Photo: Pokemon) One of the most common questions I get asked every year is "what sort of Pokemon cards should I buy my kid?" The Pokemon Trading Card is still super popular after all these years, and kids love collecting, trading, and playing with the cards. If you have someone who already has an existing Pokemon card collection, the easiest thing to do is to buy booster packs from one of the newest expansions, such as Vivid Voltage or Darkness Ablaze. The booster packs have a set of random cards inside, and everyone loves opening them to see if they got one of the rare cards that sell for hundreds of dollars online! Where to Buy: Amazon Price: Prices Vary

4. Battle Academy (Photo: Pokemon) If you're trying to figure out how to actually play the Pokemon Trading Card Game, consider picking up Battle Academy, a boxed set specifically designed for teaching the ins and outs of the game. The set comes with three different pre-made decks, instructions on how to use the decks, and a board to use when battling with someone. Battle Academy is perfect for families - it not only shows both parents and kids how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game, it also gives the players extra options so you aren't using the same deck over and over again. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $39.99

5. Pikachu Poke Plush - 39 Inches (Photo: Pokemon) Are you looking for an absolutely delightful and totally impractical gift for the Pikachu fanatic in your life? You'll want to buy the official 39-inch Pikachu plush, available at the Pokemon Center online store. This massive Pikachu is bigger than most toddlers and is the perfect centerpiece to go in a young Pokemon fan's room. This giant plush is big enough to battle with, but is also the perfect size for hugs. This is a Pokemon Center exclusive, so you'll only be able to purchase it online. Where to Buy: Pokemon Center Price: $249.99

6. Pokemon Gallery Figures (Photo: Pokemon) There are a few different options when it comes to Pokemon figures, but my personal favorites are the Pokemon Gallery Figures, miniature statues that depict a Pokemon in the middle of their signature move. These figures are dynamic, sturdy, and detailed, and are great for anyone who likes to decorate their house or room with their favorite bits of memorabilia. There are dozens of figures to choose from, so pick a favorite! Since these are Pokemon Center exclusives, there's a bigger chance that the Pokemon enthusiast you're buying from doesn't already have a Gallery Figure in their collection. Where to Buy: Pokemon Center Price: $14.99-$28.99

7. Pokemon Battle Figures (Photo: Wicked Cool Toys) If you're looking for figures that kids can actually play with, check out the Pokemon Battle Figures by Wicked Cool Toys. The small figures come in dynamic poses, while the larger figures are fully articulated. These figures are great for kids looking to recreate their own battles, either as trainers themselves, or using action figures of Ash and other trainers from the cartoons and games. Like other action figure lines, there are a ton of different figures to choose from, but Amazon has a couple of great multi-packs that provide 8 to 10 figures to start a collection. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $9.99 - $49.99

8. Pokemon Carry Case Playset (Photo: Wicked Cool Toys) If you're looking for something to go with the Pokemon Battle Figures mentioned above, the Carry Case Playset is the perfect accessory! The case doubles as both a portable storage item and a playset, with multiple locations that the figures can interact with, including a Pokemon battlefield. The Playset is scaled for 2-inch figures, but you can easily use it as a battleground for larger figures too. It also comes with a 2-inch Pikachu figure to help get a Pokemon collection started. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $65.00

9. Pokemon Giant Plush (Photo: Wicked Cool Toys) Want a plush that's a little more reasonable in size? Wicked Cool Toys also produces 24-inch plushes of a few of the most iconic Pokemon! You can choose between Pikachu, Eevee, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. These jumbo-sized Pokemon plushes are perfect to cuddle with, are still huggable, and won't take up quite as much room as the 40-inch Pikachu we highlighted earlier. Plus, the prices are a little more affordable, with each mega plush costing only $39.99. Where to Buy: Amazon (Different Pokemon plush can be selected) Price: $39.99