New Pokemon Plush's Stiff Look Attracts NSFW Comments

A new Pokemon plush has gotten attention for its vaguely phallic appearance. This week, the Pokemon Center released the first official plush of Wiglett, a sea-eel like Pokemon that resembles Diglett. While Wiglett is typically shown with a curved appearance so that players see its full face, the Wiglett plush is fully upright, with only its nose visible from the side. The Pokemon plush's stiff posture makes the toy look like....a different kind of toy, one that typically isn't displayed in polite company. The Wiglett plush is officially just over 10 inches long, which is egregiously long and eye-popping, even for a Poke plush.

We happened to be at the Shibuya Pokemon Center store in Japan this week ahead of Worlds, and we were able to capture a shelf full of Wiglett standing at attention on the shelves. The Wiglett appear to be looking hard at the ceiling and look particularly egregious when viewed from its back end and the dirt hole it rises from doesn't help very much either.

Because of their fur-less appearance and the fact that they rise much higher out of the ground than Diglett, Wiglett has been the subject of many NSFW jokes since it first made its debut. Its evolved form Wugtrio is at least a deep red and extends from multiple directions, but Wiglett might be the most NSFW Pokemon in the franchise, which is an impressive feat given the number of weird Pokedex entries that have appeared in the games over the year.

Interestingly, it appears that both Wiglett and the two forms of Diglett will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Kantonian form of Diglett appears aside Wiglett in the base game, while Alolan Pokemon are set to appear in the DLC set for release later this year.

You can purchase the Wiglett at the official Pokemon Center website for $24.99.