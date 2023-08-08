Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get Mew and Mewtwo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has added several fan-favorite Pokemon over the last few months, and two more were announced today. As revealed during the Pokemon Presents, Mew can now be obtained by players, while Mewtwo will be available later this month. Just like the days of Pokemon Red and Green, there are two totally different methods to obtaining Mew and Mewtwo. Thankfully in the case of Mew, it's significantly easier than it used to be! Readers should be warned that both of these events will be available for a limited time.

How to Get Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As the first mythical Pokemon, Mew was only obtainable in the first Pokemon generation through special giveaway events, and players didn't have to actually catch it. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has continued that tradition, offering Mew as a giveaway through the game's Mystery Gift function. By using the code GETY0URMEW, players will receive a Mew with a random Tera type. Mew's Tera type can be any one of the 18 Pokemon types, so players will just have to see what they get. Each Mew will also have a different Nature and Moveset.

To input the code, players must access the Mystery Gift option, which can be found in the Poke Portal section of the game's menu. The password is only good through September 18th at 7 a.m. PT.

How to Get Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike Mew, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will actually have to catch Mewtwo. The Pokemon will be appearing in 7-Star Tera Raid battles, and will have the Mightiest Mark. While Mew is available right now, the Mewtwo Tera Raids will not start until Thursday, August 31st at 5 p.m. PT. Players will be able to participate in them through Sunday, September 17th at 4:59 p.m. PT.

The Pokemon Company has teased that "something special might happen if you send Mew into a Tera Raid Battle against Mewtwo," though no additional information was provided.

Are you excited about these events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Which version of Mew did you get in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!