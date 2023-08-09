Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Contains Unexpected Unova Connection

Pokemon fans have spotted what appears to be a connection between Pokemon Black and White and the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. Today, The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, a new two-part DLC that kicks off next month. The new trailer showcased a group of elite trainers from the BB League, a new battling circuit that's part of the Blueberry Academy found in the Indigo Disc segment of the new DLC. One member of the BB League is Drayton, a "laid back" trainer who uses the new Pokemon Archaludon. Players have quickly pointed out that Drayton seems to be related to Drayden, the Dragon-type Gym leader of Opelucid City gym. Archaludon also has a form that resembles a bridge, which fans believe is a reference to the various bridges of the Unova region.

Assuming the Drayden and Drayton are connected, it's a surprising nod to Pokemon Black and White and its sequels. This also marks the second reference to the Unova region in as many years, following the surprise appearance of Ingo in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Ingo was a fellow time traveler transported to the Hisui region, although he lost his memory of his home as a result of the travels.

With Pokemon Diamond and Pearl getting a remake in 2021, fans have quickly turned to Pokemon Black and White as the next games needing a remake. Pokemon Black and White were the last 2D Pokemon games to use the franchise's once-familiar pixel art style. They were also one of the few Pokemon games to get a direct sequel. Although Drayton's appearance isn't necessarily a tease of Unova remakes, many fans will nonetheless assume there's a more sizable tease coming.

Drayton will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disc, which will be released in Winter 2023.