Pokemon Go Adding Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Next Month

During today's Pokemon Presents, Niantic revealed that content based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be coming to Pokemon Go sometime in the month of September. While specific details were not revealed, Pokemon Go released a piece of anniversary art last month that included several Pokemon that aren't currently in the game. The artwork included the Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as a Paldean Wooper. Today, a Tweet from the official Pokemon Go Twitter account also featured three pairs of emojis, with each set clearly hinting at Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly.

A teaser trailer for the Scarlet and Violet content can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

While Pokemon Go players will soon have the chance to obtain a lot more Paldean Pokemon, these aren't the first to arrive in the game; earlier this year, the game added Gimmighoul and its evolved form, Gholdengo. Gimmighoul was actually first revealed in Pokemon Go last year, before the release of Scarlet and Violet. At the time, players were unable to catch it, and could only get Gimmighoul Coins, instead. A few months later, The Pokemon Company added connectivity between Pokemon Go and Scarlet and Violet, allowing players to obtain Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokemon Go. Readers can learn more about that process right here.

While the arrival of more Paldean Pokemon is exciting, it's also interesting as it means Pokemon Go is jumping over most of the Pokemon from Sword and Shield. Some Pokemon from Galar have been introduced in the game, most notably the Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta. However, the vast majority are not available, including the starters Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Niantic has made something of a habit of bouncing back and forth between the main series games, offering new Pokemon where it makes the most sense. As such, we'll certainly see more Galarian Pokemon at some point, but it seems like Paldea is getting the spotlight first!

