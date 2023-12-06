New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC News Coming This Week

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk is set to release very soon, and The Pokemon Company will have more information to share ahead of time. According to Pokemon's official Japanese Twitter account, a new video about the DLC will be released on December 7th at 9 a.m. ET. There has been no indication what we can expect to see from the new video, but it's possible we could get more information on rumored Pokemon, such as the Paradox version of Entei, or the new evolution for Dipplin. Thankfully, fans don't have to wait long to find out!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk Release Date

For those that haven't been keeping up, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The DLC was broken up into two expansions worth of content. The first of these was The Teal Mask, which was released back in September. The second, The Indigo Disk, will be released on December 14th. The two expansions provide one connected story, and cannot be purchased separate from one another. The player must have completed the base game to access this content, as well. The DLC can be downloaded for $34.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, or it can be purchased in a physical bundle alongside a copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet for $94.99.

The Indigo Disk: What to Expect

(Photo: Pokemon)

In The Indigo Disk, players are able to visit a new school known as the Blueberry Academy. In The Teal Mask, players were introduced to two students from Blueberry Academy: Carmine and Kieran. Those two characters are expected to play a big role in The Indigo Disk, and we got to battle Carmine during a hands-on preview of the expansion last month. At the end of The Teal Mask DLC, Kieran had a major falling out with both the player and Carmine, and seemed to be positioned as a potential new rival. We don't know what to expect just yet, but battles seem to be a big part of The Indigo Disk, and the Blueberry Academy even has its own Elite Four to challenge.

Blueberry Academy's Terrarium is a vast new location players will be able to explore in The Indigo Disk. The Terrarium is broken up into four distinct biomes, which play home to a number of Pokemon that did not appear in Scarlet and Violet's base game. Notably, players will be able to catch all of the previous starter Pokemon spanning the series, including favorites like Bulbasaur, Froakie, and Cyndaquil. In addition to returning favorites, players can expect to see a handful of new Pokemon. So far, The Pokemon Company has revealed a few that will appear, including Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, Archaludon, and Terapagos.

[H/T: Serebii]