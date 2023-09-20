Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Patch Notes Ahead of New Update

A new update will be released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet "by the first half of October." According to the official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account, the developers are currently working on fixing a few problems related to The Teal Mask DLC. Notably, there is an issue where the game is not recording trainers in the field as defeated, thus preventing players from obtaining certain rewards. Another issue relates to the game allowing players to import certain Pokemon into Scarlet and Violet from Pokemon Go. Translated patch notes from the game's official Twitter account can be found below:

An issue where under certain conditions, even if you win against a trainer on the field, your victory may not be recorded. As a result, you may not be able to receive rewards for winning a certain number of battles against trainers in the field, such as ``Pokémon League employees in various parts of the Paldea region'' or ``Demon Masks of Kitakami Village.''

When bringing a special Pokemon from "Pokémon GO" from "Pokémon HOME", the target Pokemon may be brought in even though it was obtained once in "Pokémon Scarlet/Violet" version 1.3.2 or earlier. A problem that made it impossible.

Hopefully these issues will be resolved quickly! Fortunately, neither problem is too severe, and shouldn't have a major impact on players. Neither one will prevent players from completing the campaign in The Teal Mask, or in the base game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Released last week, The Teal Mask is the first half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Expansion Pass. The two halves must be purchased together through the game's Expansion Pass, which costs $34.99 on the Nintendo eShop. In both of these expansions, players will find new areas to explore, and new storylines to enjoy. The Teal Mask centers on an area called Kitakami, and the legends that surround the Pokemon Ogerpon. In the expansion, players can catch a number of Pokemon that were not in the base game, including newcomers like Dipplin and the Loyal Three, as well as returning favorites like Hoothoot and Skwovet. The Teal Mask ends on something of a cliffhanger, setting up plot points that will play out in The Indigo Disk.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

In The Teal Mask, players are introduced to students from Bluberry Academy, a sister school to Naranja Academy. The Indigo Disk will have players actually visit Blueberry Academy, a school located in the Unova region. The school is in the middle of the ocean, and has its own Elite 4 that players can take on. A set release date for The Indigo Disk has not been revealed, but it will be arriving in winter 2023.

