Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Rillaboom 7-Star Raids

Earlier this month, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players were given the chance to acquire Delphox in 7-Star Raids. That event came to an end on July 9th, and The Pokemon Company has wasted no time announcing the next one. From July 28th through July 30th and August 4th through August 6th, Rillaboom will be appearing in 7-Star Raids! Rillaboom will have a Normal Tera Type, and the Mightiest Mark. Rillaboom does not normally appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so this is the only way the Pokemon can be obtained without using Pokemon Home, or by trading with another player.

Rillaboom first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield, where it was the final evolved form of the Grass-type starter, Grookey. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s 7-Star Raids have been used as a way for players to obtain several popular starters, including Sword and Shield‘s Fire-type Cinderace (which appeared last year), and Inteleon, who was offered earlier this year. Once Rillaboom has been added, the Galar trio will all be reunited in Scarlet and Violet!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Sword and Shield allowed players the chance to Gigantamax certain Pokemon, and Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon all had Gigantamax forms. That mechanic was abandoned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, where it was replaced with Terastallization. Every single Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet has a Tera type, which usually corresponds with their standard type; for example, a Sprigatito starter will usually have a Grass Tera type. However, players can sometimes find Pokemon with different Tera types, or they can manually change it using Tera Shards.

Of all the Tera types, Normal is probably the least exciting! It doesn’t have any distinct advantages over any other Pokemon type, which is kind of the whole appeal of Terastallizing in the first place. However, Rillaboom users could Terastallize as a way of nullifying the Grass-type’s weaknesses; a battle against a Fire or Flying-type would suddenly become a lot more fair if the trainer Terastallizes Rillaboom into a Normal type!

Are you looking forward to obtaining Rillaboom? Did you play Pokemon Sword and Shield? Let us know inthe comments or sharedirectly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Serebii]