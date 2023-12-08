Shiny Pokemon Giveaway Announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is giving away a Shiny Lucario, with the opportunity to catch even more Shiny Pokemon in the coming weeks. Today, The Pokemon Company announced a giveaway for a Shiny Lucario that can be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon can be obtained by entering the code SH1NYBUDDY in the Mystery Gift section of the game.

Additionally, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is launching a new mass outbreak event that features increased odds of encountering more Shiny Pokemon. Starting today at 7 PM ET, mass outbreaks of Flabebe will be appearing throughout Paldea and mass outbreaks of Litwick will be appearing throughout Kitakami. Both mass outbreaks include increased odds of encountering Shiny Pokemon and can be further enhanced with the use of the Shiny Charm and various sandwiches.

Both events are timed for the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest batch of DLC, called The Indigo Disk. As announced earlier today, the new DLC is bringing back numerous Legendary Pokemon and will even give players the chance to control their Pokemon in the wild, a first for the franchise. The game will also reintroduce side quests similar to the ones scene in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Also launched today was a new Legendary Raid event featuring Dialga and Palkia, along with a new Darkrai giveaway.

Also announced was a giveaway for a new Master Ball. While players can get their hands on one Master Ball over the course of the game, this new Master Ball could be used to hypothetically capture another Shiny Pokemon. Players can get the Master Ball simply by receiving it through the Mystery Gift function starting on December 14th, no code necessary.