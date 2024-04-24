Pokemon Horizons Part 2 Netflix Release Date Announced

Pokemon Horizons: The Series will be bringing new episodes of the anime to Netflix later this May! Pokemon Horizons is now in the midst of celebrating the first anniversary of its new anime series, and fans have seen this new take on the franchise evolve in multiple ways since it began its run in Japan. This has kicked off a brand new era of the anime without Ash Ketchum in the starring role, and has since explored several new stories with new main characters and a new region of the Pokemon world. Now even more episodes are coming to North America.

While the original broadcast in Japan is a year into its episodes as of the time of this publication, the series' international release with Netflix officially began in the United States earlier this Spring. Debuting the first 12 episodes with the streaming service earlier this March, Netflix has also revealed that Pokemon Horizons: The Series Part 2 will be streaming with Netflix beginning on May 10th. This will likely be another 12 episodes of the series much like the first part (Episodes 13-24), and feature the English dub release.

What Is Pokemon Horizons?

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is now in the midst of a brand new arc of the original Japanese broadcast, but the international release is not that far behind for fans worried about keeping up to date with it all. This next major update of episodes will be testing Liko and Roy even more as they take on new adventures, and fans will get to see more of how the Pokemon anime has changed without Ash in the center of it all. As for what to expect from this new era of the anime, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such:

"A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that's determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn't on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?"