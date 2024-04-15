Pokemon Leak Finds New Evidence of Missing Pokemon From Sun and Moon

A Pokemon dataminer has discovered new evidence of a missing Pokemon from Pokemon Sun and Moon that was supposed to be in the pair of 3DS games but was scrapped during development for some reason. It has been eight years since Pokemon Sun and Moon were released by Game Freak and Nintendo. That said, they have not been forgotten. And like any Pokemon game, Sun and Moon introduced plenty of new Pokemon for players to catch, battle, and cherish. One of the Pokemon it introduced, for example, is the very adorable Celesteela. As you may know, Celesteela doesn't evolve or have any other forms, but this wasn't always the case.

Between the anime and previous leaks, we more or less already knew about this, but new evidence of another form of Celesteela has been discovered. The leak was found by X user ElChicoEevee, who found two different cries for Celesteela while digging through the files of Pokemon Home. Interestingly, one is labelled as Form 01 as a Bulbasaur cry. There are also apparently references to this other form in the files of Pokemon Rumble Rush, the 2019 mobile game.

So... while checking some HOME Versions I noticed that Celesteela was supposed to have another form!



We have 2 cries for Celesteela one being the cry for her and then one labelled as Form 01 being a Bulbasaur Cry, interesting... — Eevee (@ElChicoEevee) February 9, 2024

so there's more confirmation that a Celesteela Form was on the works lmao, apparently Pokémon Rumble Rush had the pm0881 (Celesteela internal number) base and f01 (form 01) cry



and being the same as HOME a Bulbasaur cry XD https://t.co/xVpSeHiEts pic.twitter.com/nQw7QCEsXT — Eevee (@ElChicoEevee) April 12, 2024

It is possible this work will be salvaged in a future game, as we know Game Freak is fond of revisiting Pokemon and giving them various forms and new evolutions as time passes. Until then, Pokemon fans will simply have to imagine what this other form of the humanoid Ultra Beast would have been like. In the meantime, take this all with a grain of salt. This is a leak, not official information from the mouth of Game Freak or Nintendo. Neither has ever commented on the Celesteela scuttlebutt, and we don't expect that to change now, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Pokemon coverage -- including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you like to see Game Freak do something with Celesteela?