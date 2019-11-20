Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Beats Game Using Only Wooloo

While most Pokemon Sword and Shield players are likely still working their way through the games since their release last week, some have already managed to attain the coveted title of Galar League Champion. One player, however, managed to complete this task in a rather unique fashion: exclusively using the Pokemon Wooloo.

The player, a 21-year-old student who goes by the name Celvx online, used Wooloo to defeat each of the eight gym leaders as well as the champion, Leon. According to Celvx, Wooloo was chosen because the Pokemon can be ascertained early on in the game, and has become one of the most popular new creatures added in this generation.

“I choose Wooloo because it was available from the start of the game and had almost become a sort of psuedo-mascot for the game, with a lot of fan art for Sword and Shield featuring Wooloo,” Celvx said in an interview with Polygon. “I chose Scorbunny [for my starter] and threw it in the PC boxes as soon as I could.”

Naturally, Celvx’s Wooloo had to be at a very high level to accomplish the task. The Wooloo, nicknamed “Ares,” was at Level 100. Even at that level, however, the Pokemon had some big negatives going against it: its HP is a paltry 217, as it’s intended to evolve into Dubwool at Level 24.

Celvx did have to make one concession to complete the game, as the gym leader Raihan features a double battle. In order to keep the accomplishment strictly Wooloo’s, Celvx added a Magikarp to his party, only allowing the creature to use Splash in battle. It was at this point Celvx had Ares at Level 90, equipping an Eviolite to increase Wooloo’s Defense and Special Defense and keeping lots of healing items on-hand.

Celvx’s accomplishment is an interesting window into the ways gamers continually pursue different goals, beyond those set out in the games themselves. While some are happy simply beating a game, others find intriguing ways to make the adventure more personal. Neither way is wrong, but Celvx’s method likely helped him make a memory with the game that will long endure.

“I can definitely say I had way more fun playing through the game this way than I would if I’d used a full team of six,” Celvx told Polygon. “Get creative with it, push your boundaries, and most importantly, play the game in a way that’s fun to you!”

Have you checked out Pokémon Sword and Shield yet? What do you think of the games so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!