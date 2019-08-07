Pokemon Sword and Shield Will Make Pokemon Finally Get Jobs

The era of freeloading Pokemon is over, as Pokemon Sword & Shield will finally allow trainers to put their Pokemon to work. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon will be able to work for corporations and universities in Pokemon Sword & Shield through the use of Poke Jobs. Trainers can check for Poke Job postings at Pokemon Centers and then send Pokemon directly from their Boxes into the job market. Certain Pokemon will be more suited for specific jobs, and Pokemon will earn experience after completing their work. What’s more – players might even earn rare items as rewards whenever their Pokemon complete a gig.

The mechanic seems awfully similar to Pokemon Sun and Moon‘s Poke Pelago – a place where Pokemon could go when in storage. At the Poke Pelago, Pokemon could mine for rare items, relax in hot springs, collect berries, or train on equipment. The main difference is that, while players slowly upgraded their Poke Pelago, the Poke Jobs seem to be a form of work for idle Pokemon instead of a place where Pokemon can play and relax.

Honestly, we’re glad that Pokemon are finally being added to the freelance gig market. We’ve known that Pokemon assist with certain jobs, thanks to the Pokemon anime and the Detective Pikachu movie. However, this appears to be the first time that Pokemon are sent off into the world and tasked with completing assignments on their own without the supervision of their trainer. Hopefully, players have self-starter Pokemon that work well on their own, or else they could face a backlash from various companies for poor recommendations. At this time, it’s unclear whether the establishments posting Poke Jobs are giving their temp workers any benefits, or if healthcare and retirement benefits will be the sole responsibility of the Pokemon’s trainers.

Pokemon Sword & Shield comes out on November 15th.