Mystery Pokemon Spotted in ‘Pokemon Sword & Shield’ Trailer

Fans scouring through the Pokemon Sword & Shield trailer have spotted what they believe to be a mystery Pokemon.

Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company released the first trailer for Pokemon Sword & Shield, a new pair of Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch. Set in the England-esque Galar region, Pokemon Sword & Shield will feature a whole new batch of new Pokemon along with favorites like Pikachu, Tyranitar, and Wishiwashi. The first three new Pokemon revealed for the game were the starter Pokemon Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, but fans might have spotted a fourth new Pokemon in a “blink and you’ll miss it” moment.

The trailer shows a Pokemon battle scene in what appears to be a huge stadium, possibly inspired by the soccer stadiums that dot the United Kingdom. A Lucario battles a Tyranitar and deals some major damage, but the battle itself isn’t what has fans talking. Here’s a screenshot from that scene, showing Tyranitar about to take a Fighting-type move of some kind.

In the upper left corner is a logo of an unknown Pokemon on one of the ways, possibly referring to an unknown Pokemon that hasn’t been revealed yet. Here’s a close-up of the logo:

It’s always possible that this is just a very stylized version of an existing Pokemon, but there’s not a Pokemon that really has that general body shape, with large footpads and a short lightning-shaped tail. Raichu shares a few similarities, but most Pokemon fans would agree that a Raichu would never run like that. With its large hind legs, it almost looks like a kangaroo of some kind.

So what do you think, Pokemon fans? Did you catch this possibly new Pokemon in the trailer? Let us know in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus to chat all things Pokemon!

