New Pokemon TCG 2025 Holiday Calendar Details Reveal Major Upgrade

For the last four years, Pokemon card collectors have enjoyed exciting holiday-themed collections of Pokemon TCG goodness. The Holiday Calendar has a winter holiday theme and typically includes a variety of Pokemon TCG merch and booster packs. Today, The Pokemon Company revealed the details for the 2025 Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar. The 2025 calendar releases on August 22nd, and it has one big perk over last year’s edition. The sidekick dangler aka keychain has been replaced with one additional Pokemon TCG booster pack. In this market, we love another pack to rip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As shared by PokeBeach, the 2025 Holiday Calendar from Pokemon TCG will be released on August 22nd. Despite many prices in the gaming industry going up this year, the Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar will retain its standard MSRP price of $49.99. The advent-style box will feature a variety of different Pokemon card booster packs, Pokemon coins, sticker sheets, and special foil cards.

Product images from Best Buy listing for the Pokemon TCG 2025 Holiday Calendar

Here’s the full lineup for the 2025 Holiday Calendar:

8 foil Pokemon TCG cards with holiday-themed stamp (usually includes 3 Pokemon ex)

6 standard-sized Pokemon TCG booster packs

7 Pokemon TCG 3-card fun packs (usually all common cards)

2 Pokemon coins (typically on-theme for the winter box)

2 Pokemon sticker sheets

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

For now, we don’t know which Pokemon will be featured for the promo cards. Those will likely be revealed closer to the August 22nd release date for the 2025 Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar. Typically, the cards included in this set will be primarily reprints.

We don’t yet know which sets will be included as booster packs, but in past years they have tended to be some of the less popular releases from prior years. Based on the product photos from the Best Buy listing, there looks to be some Journey Together included, but certainly no Prismatic Evolutions. Even so, the holiday calendar still makes a nice gift to your favorite Pokemon fan or yourself. With the advent-style slots, you can dole out a daily Pokemon TCG treat to get you through the winter months.

Where to Get the Pokemon TCG 2025 Holiday Calendar

The box design for the 2025 Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar

The 2025 Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar should be available from most retailers where Pokemon cards are typically sold. It is already listed on Best Buy at $49.99 MSRP, with some Pokemon fans reporting they’ve been able to pre-order the item. As of now, this looks to be the only retailer with a listing for the product. As August 22nd approaches, we’ll likely see listings go up at GameStop, Target, and other popular stores for Pokemon TCG products. While Best Buy is listing at MSRP, I won’t be surprised if we see other retailers mark up the price.

In previous years, the Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar has been pretty easy to find in stores, as well. I even had luck grabbing one at Aldi pretty soon after release, but given 2025 stock shortages that may not be the case this year. Since these collections typically include older, less rare cards, it may be a better chance to open some packs than any new releases lined up for the remainder of 2025.