Pokemon TCG Halloween 2023 Trick or Trade Booster Bundle Is In Stock on Amazon
The Pokemon TCG 2023 Trick or Trade Booster Bundle and Holiday Advent Calendar are available on Amazon now.
The recent Disney Lorcana launch is getting all of the attention right now, but let's not forget that Halloween is right around the corner, and that means its time for the Pokemon TCG Trick or Trade Booster Bundle for 2023. It contains 50 mini packs with 3 creepy cards each, or 150 in total.
At the time of writing, the Pokemon TCG Trick or Trade Booster Bundle is available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $19.99. Note that the Pokemon TCG 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar is also available to order here on Amazon for $44.99. It contains 25 days of surprises such as...
- Foil Card (8)
- Booster Pack (5)
- 3 Card Fun Pack (7)
- Pokemon Coins (2)
- Sticker Sheet (2)
- Side Kick Dangler with Pikachu and Glaceon
- Code Card for Pokemon TCG Live
As for Disney Lorcana, if you haven't secured your cards yet – don't worry. There will be plenty of restocks. Below you'll find a list of retailers that have launched Disney Lorcana products online. Most were sold out at the time of writing but it's only a matter of time before they return. Pay special attention to shopDisney, as they provided an exact launch time for the initial launch and they may do so again for future releases.
What Is Disney Lorcana?
In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play.