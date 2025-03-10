Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Reveals New Free Promo Cards

A new Wonder Pick event has gone live in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. Starting today, players have a chance at snagging promo cards based on Snorlax and Manaphy. Part 1 of the event will run through March 23rd at 10:59 p.m. PT. As in past Wonder Pick events, players can expect to find Bonus Picks that do not require the use of Hourglasses. In addition to the 2 promo cards, players will also be able to get Shop Tickets, which can then be redeemed for items including 2 exclusive backdrops and 1 new cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The backdrops from this Pokemon TCG Pocket event include one option featuring a Futuristic Device, and another that shows Manaphy with Piplup. There’s also a cover featuring those same 2 Pokemon, but the design is slightly different; the cover features Manaphy and a Piplup trio holding pom poms and cheering, while the backdrop shows a Piplup in 3 of the corners and a Manaphy in the other. All of these items have a cost of 3 Shop Tickets each.

manaphy and snorlax are taking the spotlight in the new wonder pick event

The promo cards for Manaphy and Snorlax feature the same moves as those already released in the Triumphant Light booster packs, so there isn’t anything too special about them. However, they do feature different art, and players might prefer having these new versions in their decks. The new backdrops should stand out when paired with accompanying full art cards; in particular, if you’ve managed to get a full art Piplup card, it looks very nice with the Manaphy and Piplup backdrop, while Mewtwo could work well with the Futuristic Device.

Since launching last year, Pokemon TCG Pocket has seen a number of distributions and events to keep players hooked. While opening packs and battling other players remains the main draw of the game, the developers have added a lot of other things to do, from Wonder Pick promotions to Drop events. These events have given players more to do, while also making it easier to build impressive collections without having to spend any money. Monetization of free mobile apps has often led to controversy, so it’s nice that players haven’t been forced to break the bank if they just want neat ways to display their in-game cards.

RELATED: Pokemon TCG Trademark Signals End of Scarlet and Violet Era

Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Triumphant Light booster pack was released in the game at the end of February. At this time, we don’t know when to expect the next full expansion, but given the pace of releases that we’ve seen thus far, it’s a safe bet that we’ll see more cards added in April or May. That would fit well with the established pace, and give players a little bit of time to catch up on cards they haven’t uncovered just yet.

Are you excited to snag these new free items in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Do you enjoy it when the game does these Wonder Pick events? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!